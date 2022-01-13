Assistive Devices Market 2021 Business Outlook with COVID-19 Scenario to 2027

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 23:18:09 / Comserve Inc. / -- Assistive Devices Market is projected to grow at the rate of 7.80% CAGR 2027.



The assistive devices comprise all devices that could be helpful for people who are not self-dependent. These are perfect devices that help the necessitous in listening, reading, moving, and performing their daily life activities. In addition, to do all the necessary things of life, they require the support of various devices and equipment. Assistive devices help by making life convenient, easy, and independent for both disabled and elderly patients. The Assistive Devices Market is projected to grow at the rate of 7.80% CAGR 2027. The rising population of disabled and seniors majorly contributes to the growth of the assistive devices market. Moreover, it is anticipated that by 2050 the world elderly population would reach 2000 million. Additionally, the rising government initiatives and its support to provide these devices for the huge necessitous population and the allowances and grants offered by several private bodies would further support the growth of the market. Apart from that, the high production cost and low level of acceptance for certain products impede the growth of the assistive devices market.

Assistive Devices Market based on Product Type



• Living Aids

• Mobility Aids Devices

• Medical Furniture

• Bathroom Safety Equipment



Assistive Devices Market based on End-User



• Hospital

• Home Care Setting

• Others



Assistive Devices Market based on Geography



• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World



The market is segmented into Living Aids, Mobility Aids Devices, Medical Furniture, and Bathroom Safety Equipment as in the market based on product type. The mobility aids devices segment accounted for the highest share in the market. This is ascribed to the increase in mobility aids device technology advancements and increase in disabled & old populations requiring mobility assistance. Moreover, the surging incidence of accidents in the past few years and, thereby, increase in people requiring assistive mobility devices accelerates the segment growth. Additionally, increased mobility impairment disorders such as amputation, paralysis, spinal cord injury, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, stroke, and others are also projected to further boost the market growth for mobility aids devices in the near future.



Further, in the market for end-user, the market is bifurcated into Hospital, Home Care Setting, and Others. The hospital segment is valued to hold a significant share in the market. This is due to the increasing incidence of accidents worldwide, a huge pool of patients in hospitals, and the rising elderly population, leading to the increasing number of assistive devices. Moreover, the hospitals have a high demand for medical beds, recliner chairs, transfer lifts, and patient's mechanical lift handling, which is also responsible for the segment growth.



In the assistive devices market among North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the World, the North America region has the dominating position in the market share. This is because of the growth in demand for assistive devices, increase in the elderly population, and increased emphasis on patient safety by the government.



The prominent factors driving the global assistive devices market are an increase in mobility impairment disorders, changes in the lifestyle of people, and the availability of different types of disabled and elderly assistive products. In addition, a notable increase in the demand for assistive devices due to an increase in the trend of an independent lifestyle will also fuel the global market growth.



The major leading companies of the assistive devices market are Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc., Sonova Holding Ag, Inclusive Technology Ltd., Medline Industries, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Permobil AB, Siemens Ltd, Ai Squared, and Widex Ltd.



Henceforth, assistive devices have completely changed the people of the disabled and elderly by improving their daily routine activities. These devices considerably help them perform their daily activities and also helping live their lives independently without depending on others.

• This study offers a comprehensive description of driving factors restricting and challenging the assistive devices market growth.

• This research also represents the precise evaluations of future trends and changes in consumer preferences.

• Furthermore, the penetration of the assistive devices market among North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World is represented in the report.

• An in-depth analysis of the market's competitive outlook and complete information on market competitors such as developments, research and developments, mergers, acquisitions and expansions.

