Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market 2021 Segment Overview, Company Profiles, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2027

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 23:16:22 / Comserve Inc. / -- Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market projected to grow at the rate of 16.1% CAGR by 2027.



Video surveillance is the visual monitoring of the area without being directly on location. The real-time based surveillance information will be recorded and stored in a storage device for later viewing. This technique will also be used for regulation and control, including quality affirmation, production control, and traffic regulation. This technology is used in other uses such as controlling accidents, monitoring open-air grounds, tracing culprits, preventing sabotage and security-related events. Owing to the growing need for physical security and the usage of cloud-based services for centralized data, the adoption of video surveillance in business is surging significantly. To detect and avoid unwanted activities, such as vandalism, thefts, and terror attacks, new IP-based digital technologies are introduced, which is likely to fuel the video surveillance and VSaaS market growth. But, the privacy and security concerns about data usage may limit the video surveillance and VSaaS market.

Download Sample PDF Of This Report:- https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-115274



Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market based on the Product



• Analog

• IP-based



Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market based on the Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Services



Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market based on the Application



• Commercial

• Infrastructure

• Residential

• Military and defense

• Institutional

• Industrial



Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market based on the Geography



• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World



The IP-based surveillance segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth based on the product segmentation over the coming years. This can be ascribed to the high scalability and flexibility characteristics provided as compared to the usual analog surveillance. In addition, the proliferation of internet protocol in surveillance and rising installations of IP cameras with improved video quality has created significant potential for IP-based systems.



The hardware segment has a major share in the video surveillance and VSaaS market based on component segmentation which includes monitors, recorders, encoders, and cameras. The surveillance cameras as hardware are estimated to exhibit high growth, which can be accredited to increasing sales of IP cameras with integrated recorders.



Further on the video surveillance and VSaaS market basis of application, the commercial segment is expected to be the major market in the forecast period. This is primarily due to the rising demand for cloud services and rising awareness regarding video surveillance application management in commercial sector, and the technological advancements in high-resolution video and imaging analytics estimated to drive video surveillance and VSaaS in the segment.



The North American region has acquired a substantial share in the video surveillance and VSaaS market. This is due to the technological advancements in security services in several countries and the adoption of new & emerging technologies at a very early stage. Apart from this, the region dominated technological adoption, compared to other geographical regions, and increasing demand for a hybrid system, megapixel camera, and analytics is high in this region which has also fostered the market growth.



Video surveillance has application in the security industry to avoid terrorist and criminal attacks. As a result, governments worldwide are majorly investing in developing the most advanced surveillance networks and increasing their utilization to encounter street crimes and counterterrorism operations. Globally, a key driver is taking place to bring most of the crucial infrastructure under video surveillance, including installations funded by government around public infrastructure, roads, airports, and maritime and defense, which eventually increase the demand for video surveillance.



The key vendors operating in the video surveillance and VSaaS market are Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Axis Communications AB, Bosch Security Systems Inc., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell Security Group, Agent Video Intelligence, Panasonic System Networks Co. Ltd., Canary Connect, Inc., FLIR Systems, Inc. and D-Link Systems, Inc.



Henceforth, in the scenario of increasing vandalism and shoplifting, video surveillance plays a key role in commercial purposes and residential and commercial buildings where it was confined to the military and defense applications.

Download Sample PDF Of This Report:- https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-115274



• This report describes the market fostering factors and also factors limiting the video surveillance and VSaaS market growth.

• The study represents the future and present predictions of the video surveillance and VSaaS market size and its contribution to the parent market.

• This report also gives accurate predictions of the prevailing trends and needs of the end-users.

• This report further gives an overview of the competitive landscape and the profiles of the major market players regarding their strategies and SWOT analysis.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market 2021 Segment Overview, Company Profiles, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2027 appeared first on Comserveonline.