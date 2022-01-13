Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market 2021 Segmented by Product, Application, Key Players and Regional Analysis to 2027

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 23:14:38 / Comserve Inc. / -- Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market is anticipated to grow at the rate of 5.4% CAGR by 2026.



Flue gas treatment systems are a group of technologies used in eliminating hazardous gases that include sulphur dioxide (SO2) and nitrogen oxide (NOx), which release from factories and power plants. The flue gas from power plants, industrial facilities, and other sources can crucially impact the local and regional air quality if the emitted gases are left untreated. The Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market is anticipated to grow at the rate of 5.4% CAGR by 2026. Power plants and other facilities are needed to adopt flue gas treatments to mitigate the amount of emitted pollutants in compliance with the various national-level clean-air regulations. Therefore, the US has implemented the mercury & air toxic standards (MATS), supporting the growth of the flue gas treatment systems market and the increasing number of coal-fired plants. Apart from growth factors, the restraining factors of the market growth include the introduction of renewable and alternative sources of energy.

Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market on the basis of Business Type



• System

• Service



Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market on the basis of Pollutant Control System



• Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems

• Denox Systems

• Particulate Control Systems

• Mercury Control Systems

• Other Pollutant Control Systems



Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market based on End-Use Industry



• Power

• Chemical & Petrochemical

• Iron & Steel

• Cement

• Others



Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market based on Geography



• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the world



In the market for business type, the market is bifurcated into system and service. The system segment is expected to hold the maximum share of the market. This maximum share is due to the growing installation of new flue gas treatment systems and updating the prevailing ones in many end-use industries to reduce the emission of hazardous gases from the industries.



Further, the market is bifurcated according to the pollutant control system. The particulate control segment is assumed to have the largest share of the flue gas treatment systems market. This segment of the market is projected to continue its large share over the forecast period as well. The largest share of the particulate control segment is due to the rising utilization of electrostatic precipitators and bag filters in several end-use industries, including iron & steel, cement, non-ferrous metal, power, and chemical & petrochemical, to reduce the particulate matter produced by them.



The end-users segment of the market includes power, chemical & petrochemical, iron & steel, cement, and others. The power end users are projected to acquire a significant share of the market due to the rising number of coal-based power plants in many countries such as India, China, Japan, and Poland and the rising adherence to environmental regulations by numerous industries.



The Asia Pacific region is having a significant role in the market. The factors such as expanding industrial base in the region and growth in the flue gas treatment systems demand from the cement and power industries of the region are majorly contributing to the market growth.



Few factors, including the increasingly stringent air pollution control regulations and the expanding cement industry, are resulting in the growth of the global flue gas treatment systems market. A rising number of infrastructure projects across the world, such as tunnels, flyovers, dams, bridges, and roads, among others, and construction activities in the commercial sector are propelling the demand for cement. The increasing demand for cement is also augmenting market growth.



This report provides the profiles of the major competitors of market-Fisia Babcock Environment Gmbh, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd., Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Clyde Bergemann Power Group, Marsulex Environmental Technologies, General Electric, Thermax Limited, Doosan Lentjes, Guodian Technology & Environment Group, and AMEC Foster Wheeler.

Henceforth, many emerging industries emit huge amounts of flue gas, which is a significant concern for environmental conservation, increasing the significance of flue gas treatment systems. Further, the flue gas treatment systems have a broad scope in the future due to several benefits associated with it.



