Environmental Health and Safety Market 2021 Industry Analysis, Key Drivers, Business Strategy, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

The Environmental Health and Safety Market is estimated to grow at the rate of 6.10% CAGR by 2027. Environmental health and safety are software that consists of a database that is driven by an enterprise software application such as data from several fields of occupational health and medical safety, environment and waste management, and industrial hygiene. The environmental health and safety software ensures the health and safety of the employees from possible risks in the workplace. It also assists organizations in complying with current health and safety rules and regulations. The primary factor propelling the rising implementation of EHS tools across the industrial sector is the rising stringent health, safety, and environmental laws, rules, requirements, and processes set in motion in the last few years among major chemical-producing countries. Companies are increasingly investing in effective EHS tools, diligently sticking to the environment and resource-friendly manufacturing practices. But, certain factors limiting the market are the high costs included in auditing complex production sites and the most expensive services and solutions required to comply with EHS regulations.

Environmental Health and Safety Market based on Product



• Software

• Services



Environmental Health and Safety Market based on Application



• Medical & Pharmaceutical Waste Management

• Industrial Waste Management

• Wastewater Management

• Others



Environmental Health and Safety Market based on End Use



• Chemicals & Petrochemicals

• Energy & Mining

• Healthcare

• Telecom & IT

• Construction

• Manufacturing

• Others



Environmental Health and Safety Market based on Geography



• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World



As in the market by products, the service segment has the maximum share of the market. Since the EHS services help mining companies by rendering technical and regulatory advice and site auditing while in the exploration and drilling process. Environmental health and safety service providers also support clients by identifying and reporting the essential improvements for a better output with less environmental impact.



The environmental health and safety market is further based on application, where the industrial waste segment accounted for a substantial share in the market. This is due to the presence of stringent international regulations about industrial waste transportation and disposal. Moreover, the rising prevalence of accidents and diseases owing to the improper disposal of toxic materials is estimated to drive the demand in the segment.



As per the end-user, the demand for environmental health and safety is expected to increase across verticals in the forecasted period. The growth is ascribed to its wide application in enhancing cybersecurity systems, data centers, utility systems, industrial waste, wastewater treatment plants, and solid waste landfills. Expansion of the manufacturing industry in the emerging countries of Asia Pacific is expected to drive the demand for environmental health and safety services and software.



According to the geographical market, North America is projected to hold a significant part of the global market share over the forecast period. North America is a developed region with established infrastructures that favor the players to generate a huge demand for environmental health and safety solutions.



Rising public consciousness about the world's environmental issues has resulted in the development of environment protection rules and regulations, which is anticipated to propel the global market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, an advanced integration of technological trends such as mobility, big data, the internet of things, and data analytics is estimated to fuel the demand for the EHS software. The increase in strict government regulations in few regions further fuelled the demand for environmental health and safety.

Enablon North America Corp., Intelex Technologies Inc., Gensuite LLC, Cority Software Inc., Quentic GmbH, Sphera Solutions, SAP ERP, Cority Software Inc., Medgate Inc, SAI Global Ltd, and Dakota Software Inc are the companies featured in the market report.



Henceforth, the environmental health and safety management system protocols are prominent as they prevent many illnesses, injuries, and environmental hazards in the industrial workplace. Moreover, the environmental health and safety software provides various benefits to the company and employees.

• The report includes prominent information relating to the manufacturers, key market segments, product range provided in the market, years taken, and study objectives.

• Furthermore, the report also throws light on all market segments, including the product, applications, and end-user.

• The report provides a detailed valuation of the past research, competitive outlook, drivers, constraints, trends, challenges, and other micro and macroeconomic indicators.

• Each leading company in the Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) competitive landscape has been profiled in the report in terms of their product offerings and developments, mergers, acquisitions, and the players' SWOT analysis.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

