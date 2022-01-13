Threat Intelligence Market 2021 Segmentation, Statistics, Top Manufacturers, Regional Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 23:06:12 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Threat Intelligence Market is likely to grow at the rate of 8.3% CAGR by 2027.



Threat intelligence is referred to as organized, analyzed also refined information about present or future attacks which threaten an organization. In order to understand the risks associated with extreme external threats, which include advanced persistent threats, zero-day threats, and exploits threat intelligence majorly helps an organization. This also includes partner as well as internal threats; moreover, threat intelligence is more focused on identifying threats that are more prone to affect a specific organization's environment. Prominent factors include raising prevalence of cyber-attacks and data breaches, growing adoption of cloud-based services, and internet of things (IoT) devices by several organizations and business are driving the market growth. In addition, another compelling growth attribute for the global threat intelligence market is the rising adoption of threat intelligence services and solutions by many sectors such as BSFI, healthcare, military, government, etc. But, the cost incurred in the installation is a key factor impeding the market growth.

Threat Intelligence Market based on the Solution



• Unified threat management

• SIEM

• IAM

• Incident Forensics

• Log Management

• Third-Party risk management



Threat Intelligence Market based on the Services



• Professional services

• Managed Service

• Subscription Services

• Training & Support



Threat Intelligence Market based on the Deployment



• Cloud-based

• On-Premise



Threat Intelligence Market based on the Application



• BFSI

• IT & Telecom

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Government & Defense

• Manufacturing



Threat Intelligence Market based on the Geography



• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World



As per the market by solution, the identity and access management solution segment is expanding rapidly. The expansion of the segment is due to the effective security standards for authentication and authorization of users on the basis of access levels. Moreover, as organizations change their business to cloud services, IAM performs a vital part in managing and accessing applications and data by employees without compromising on security protocols.



As in the market for service, the managed service segment has the major share in the market. Since the managed services provide security management based on collected information from users' business environment and threat outlook dynamics. This feeds the data points into the systems, which are automated with analysis and algorithms to find vital events to further notify the customer.

Based on the deployment, the cloud-based deployment is increasingly adopted by the various organizations shifting from on-premise deployment mode as they are cost-effective. In addition, organizations are finding it complicated to manage the on-premise solutions due to the issues such as the dearth of expertise and resource as well as budget constraints.



Further based on application, the BFSI segment is accounted for the maximum share in the market. The large share is due to the increasing expenditure on threat intelligence in the BFSI sector in order to tackle the rising cyber-crime and internal breaches. Moreover, the banking sector has increased security vulnerabilities due to advancements in the sector.



In terms of geography, the Asia Pacific is registering major growth in the coming years. Large enterprises and many SMEs within China, Japan, and India have been spending on security systems, which is due to the increasing major issues of data theft and increased cyber-attacks is a key factor responsible for the growth of the market in the region.



Globally increasing technological advancements have given rise to several types of cybersecurity threats and exploits such as phishing, data breaches, zero-day threats, and inside attacks. Accordingly, there has been an increase in the security concerns among organizations to protect their data with the help of constant updates of possible threats. Threat intelligence solutions are responsible for declining upcoming threats and maintain a secure environment. Thus, increasing cyber threats are majorly responsible for the global market growth.



This report provides the profiles of the major competitors of the threat intelligence market - International Business Machines Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., Farsight Security Inc., Dell Inc., Fortinet Inc., CrowdStrike Inc., Anomali Inc., Symantec Corporation, McAfee LLC, and Webroot Inc.



Henceforth, threat intelligence is having a vital role in protecting the organization's data from various threats. As various organizations are upgrading with the numerous advanced technologies, they are more vulnerable to cyber threats and various other privacy issues.

