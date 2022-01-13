Aircraft Arresting System Market 2021 Industry Outlook, Classification, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 23:04:16 / Comserve Inc. / -- An aircraft arresting system is utilized to reduce the speed of an aircraft at the time of landing.



Aircraft arresting systems absorb the aircraft's momentum to halt the aircraft in several circumstances, such as in a usual landing, in an emergency landing, and during the aborted takeoff. Aircraft arresting systems can be installed on a runway or can be portable in nature, based on its use. Aircraft arresting systems enhance the safety of passengers and pilots by helping in secure aircraft landing. The Aircraft Arresting System Market is likely to grow at the rate of 8.3% CAGR by 2027. The increase in the expenditure for airport infrastructure and aircraft enhancements and increase in the investments for runway safety and passenger safety during air travel supplements the market growth of aircraft arresting systems. In addition, growing installations of engineering material systems at airports to avoid aircraft overruns also contributes to the aircraft arresting system market growth over the estimated period. Apart from this, factors such as huge costs incurred in developing arresting systems used in aircraft carriers are likely to hinder the aircraft arresting system market growth.

Aircraft Arresting System Market, By Type



• Net Barrier

• Cable

• Mobile Aircraft Arresting System (MAAS)

• Engineered Material Arresting System (EMAS)

• Aircraft Carrier Arresting System



Aircraft Arresting System Market, By End Use



• Commercial Airport

• Military Airbase

• Aircraft Carrier



Aircraft Arresting System Market, By Platform



• Ground-based

• Ship-based



Aircraft Arresting System Market, By Geography



• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World



As in the market for type, the engineered materials arresting system segment has a major share in the aircraft arresting system market. This is because EMAS uses a specially installed surface that quickly halts any aircraft which moves onto it. Engineered materials arresting system may be fixed at the end of some runways to minimize the extent and related risks of any overrun off the end of the runway compared to the equivalent soft ground distance.



The military airbase segment is projected to hold the leading share in the aircraft arresting system market based on end-users. The leading share of the segment is attributed to the increase in the procurement of jet aircraft and the building of temporary runways in the military airbase in developed and developing regions.



Further, based on the aircraft arresting system market by platform, the ship-based segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast years. The segment's growth is ascribed to the number of aircraft carriers around the globe and the replacement of old systems with naval-based aircraft arresting systems.



In terms of geography, the North American region has acquired a significant share of the aircraft arresting system market. An increase in the use of aircraft arresting systems in naval is the key factor driving the aircraft arresting system market in the coming years. Further, growth in the installations of aircraft arresting systems at airports to prevent aircraft traffic is one of the key trends for the market in North America.



Several airports around the world have been equipped with aircraft arresting systems. However, these systems have a potential damage and safety hazard to commercial airplanes. The number of fatal accidents happens during the final descent and landing phases of the average flight. As a result, commercial airports are increasingly deploying aircraft arresting systems. Thus, the rising demand for the aircraft arresting systems in the commercial airports for the safe landing of the airport is a key factor to drive the market growth.



The report has also profiled key vendors in the global market for aircraft arresting systems, which include Victor Balata Belting Company, Aries Test Systems and Instrumentation, Escribano Mechanical & Engineering, Aries Test Systems and Instrumentation, Zodiac Aerospace, Scama AB, General Atomics, A-Laskuvarjo, Foster-Miller Inc. and Wireco Worldgroup.

As a result, the aircraft arresting systems serve majorly to save lives by avoiding aircraft from overrunning runways when the pilot is incapable of stopping the aircraft during landing or aborted takeoff operations. They are also used to save aircraft and avoid major damage.



