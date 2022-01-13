Application Container Market 2021 Growth, Trend, Analysis, Future Opportunities and Industry Forecast to 2027

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 22:58:09 / Comserve Inc. / -- Application container is containerization which is majorly an OS-level virtualization system.



This system helps in running and deploying distributed applications without introducing an entire virtual machine for every app. Moreover, multiple isolated systems can access a single kernel, as well as they can work on a single control host. The Application Container Market is anticipated to grow at the rate of 15.83% CAGR by 2027. The rising deployment rate of hybrid cloud technology is the recent trend obtaining an interest in the application container market. The increasing usage of cloud-based computing systems in organizations is the key factor for the considerable expansion of the application container market. Another factor is that the cloud computing players majorly provide multitenancy services, which are enable to offer single set of software applications simultaneously for more than one customer, which enhances the market growth. The multitenancy cloud environment provides enterprises to reduce the cost of running a technology by sharing information technology resources. But, the security risks related to the application container technology are set to limit the market growth.

Application Container Market by Service



• Monitoring & Security

• Data Management & Orchestration

• Networking

• Support & Maintenance

• Other Consulting Services



Application Container Market by Deployment



• Cloud

• On-premise



Application Container Market by Organization Size



• SMEs

• Large Enterprises



Application Container Market by Application



• BFSI

• Healthcare & Life Science

• Telecommunication & IT

• Retail & E-commerce

• Media & Entertainment

• Others



Application Container Market by Geography



• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World



Data management and orchestration are set to dominate the market based on service. This is due to the ability of containers to employ and manage data quickly. North America is projected to be the highest adopter of these solutions among all verticals. In addition, the region is an prompt adopter of new innovative technologies, including DevOps, hybrid cloud, and containerization, due to the existence of key technology providers.



As per the deployment, the cloud deployment segment is witnessing the highest growth rate. Organizations keep their data in a captive data center over the cloud and have complete control over processes, including scheduling, processing, maintenance, and administration. High capital investments and costs incurred in developing and maintaining on-premise infrastructure are key factors leading to the rising adoption of cloud deployment.



Based on the organization's size, the large enterprise is considered the highest adopter of the application container with a major share in the market. This is because large enterprises have a vital infrastructure, robust R&D capabilities, and higher budgets, which enable the adoption of application containers. The advantages of application containers include cost-effectiveness, easy management and administration, and simple architecture.



As in the application market, the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector is expected to have a major share. The use of containerization in the BFSI sector is increasing remarkably due to its advantages, such as ease of administration, cost-effectiveness, and a secured environment.



North America region captured a substantial share of the market. The substantial share is attributed to the rapid adoption of cloud-native technologies by players in the region. In addition, their partnership with other technology providers is a key factor for the market growth in the region.



Cloud computing players worldwide are providing multitenancy services, which offer more than one customer at the same time a single set of software applications. Adopting a multi-tenancy cloud environment assists enterprises in reducing the cost of running a technology by sharing information technology resources. Therefore, the emergence of multitenancy services is projected to increase the adoption of cloud computing eventually augments the global market growth.



Key vendors operating in the application container market are Amazon Web Services, Inc., Rancher Labs, Inc., Red Hat, Inc., CA Technologies, Docker Inc., Google, Inc., IBM Corporation, Joyent, Inc., Mesosphere, Inc. and Microsoft Corporation.



Henceforth, in the modern digital world, IT remains under acute pressure to build business agility, embrace flexibility and adapt to the market's shifting demands. One such challenge is the provision of applications at the deft pace demanded by the typical digital transformation where application containers emerged as the solution.

• The report provides complete information on the application container market with respect to the drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, trends, size, and growth.

• This report gives in-depth information on the segments and sub-segments and their shares in the application container market

• This report further provides information on the product innovation, developments and new product promotions in the market.

• Also, emphasize the competitive outlook of the market key vendors, market share, benchmarking, investments, and merger acquisitions.

