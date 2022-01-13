Leda Health Wins CES 2022 Innovation Award for Early Evidence Kit and Platform

Leda Health was named a CES Innovation Awards Honoree for its Early Evidence Kit and platform supporting sexual assault survivors in the aftermath of trauma. Leda Health is a survivor-run company that partners with communities to provide 24/7 care to sexual assault survivors, both in the moments and years after their trauma.
Someone is sexually assaulted every 68 seconds in the U.S., but 77% of these survivors never report or receive care. Leda Health's Early Evidence Kit and platform were designed by survivors and advocates, with help from sexual assault nurses and lawyers, to address the care gap head-on. Leda's resources apply a trauma and healing-informed approach to help tackle sexual assault at its root causes and care for survivors in the aftermath.
CES has a history of honoring technological innovation for social good. The impact of increasing access to care and healing after sexual assault is obvious. In addition to tools for remote-evidence collection and virtual care, Leda's services address the long-term mental health needs of survivors, who are 10 times more likely to attempt suicide.
"Increasing access to care and healing after sexual assault has a life-changing impact in a society where 94% of female survivors like myself will develop PTSD. It is an honor to have CES recognize our work, but the true honor is helping more survivors receive access to the care and healing that every one of us deserves," says Co-Founder and CEO, Madison Campbell, who built Leda Health after surviving assault in college.
Leda's remote DNA collection kits are inspired by the Early Evidence Kits already available in nations like Australia, Ireland, and the U.K. 80% of survivors who report shower or bathe before collecting evidence. Early Evidence Kits provide a remote and confidential option for immediate, time-sensitive DNA collection prior to a hospital visit. Leda's kits do not mandate a hospital visit or reporting, but they do encourage both, and their virtual 24/7 Care Team will even facilitate visits on their behalf.
Leda Health's services range from virtual Healing Circles — offering holistic programming incorporating healing practices like yoga, art, and music to survivors in all stages of their journey — to emergency contraception and at-home STI testing kits for care after assault, and a 24/7-Care Team trained to support survivors as they navigate their next steps.
Leda also offers educational programming and Accountability Circles, led by trauma and healing specialists, to tackle and mitigate the root causes of abuse. Leda works with community partners, like organizations, corporations, and colleges, to equip them for prevention and care for sexual assault. To partner with Leda Health, or for press inquiries, email info@leda.co.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.