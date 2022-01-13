Cybeats Partners with SecurityScorecard; A One-Stop-Shop Global Cybersecurity Marketplace

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2022) - Scryb Inc. SCYB SCYRF EIY ("Scryb'' or the "Company"), an applied intelligence Company, is pleased to announce that Cybeats was selected to join and become a partner of SecurityScorecard1 Integrated 360° Marketplace2, which provides access to 25,000 enterprises and providing security feedback, scoring and a marketplace to over 12,000,000 companies worldwide.3

Cybeats is now part of a one-stop-shop global cybersecurity marketplace where member customers can unlock, discover and deploy trusted partner solutions and pre-built integrations on top of the SecurityScorecard network to find, manage and accelerate risk mitigation. The marketplace includes a suite of new tools for partners, designed to make it easier to build new apps and integrate additional security data on top of SecurityScorecard.

SecurityScorecard, the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, provides cybersecurity ratings and risk-monitoring to provide major companies with the ability to monitor and assess security throughout their supply chain, including weaknesses in third-party vendors. In June 2021 it introduced Integrate360° Marketplace, the world's first ecosystem for cyber risk ratings.

By tapping into SecurityScorecard's infrastructure and distribution network, partners like Cybeats can build apps and integrations that leverage SecurityScorecard data at scale with minimal effort. Over 30 partners already leverage SecurityScorecard's APIs to offer pre-built integrations into their solutions.

"SecurityScorecard is a global leader in security ratings. Their 3rd party ranking solution provides Cybeats with great access to a long list of potential customers seeking a robust software supply chain security solution. The partnership enables Cybeats customers to utilize the enhanced view of software provenance and pedigree data of their software supply chain," said Dmitry Raidman, CTO and Co-founder of Cybeats. "We believe we have a leading cybersecurity product offering and it is an honour to be offered a partnership to join the platform. In the coming years, companies must have software transparency processes that give a transparent view of all their products, hardware and software. That's exactly what Cybeats does, and if these capabilities are missing companies will have a hard time selling their products."

Security, IT, and governance teams in large and small organizations continue to face pressure to protect their organizations as cybersecurity breaches grow in size and sophistication. An article from Help Net Security4 suggests that organizations do not fully understand if their cybersecurity tools are working and deploy many different cybersecurity solutions and technologies to reduce. Member organizations of the Integrated360° Marketplace will be able to easily access Cybeats cybersecurity solutions.

Cybeats builds certainty in software security from product launch to legacy. Cybeats' built-in visibility and control, predictive and proactive development roadmaps, universal software supply chain security, detection and response help businesses develop trust as a competitive differentiator and gain the confidence that their products will stand the test of time.

What is SBOM?

SBOM (Software Bill of Materials) is an inventory of all the various component software that a product is using. And since over 90% of software is built from existing software, there are various potential threats and vulnerabilities across software. SBOM is used to assess software security risk by knowing the makeup of the software itself. An analogy for this would be the nutritional facts/ingredients labels found in everyday products.

Funded by world-class investors including Evolution Equity Partners, Silver Lake Partners, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital, and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings with more than 12 million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 25,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, and cyber insurance underwriting. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every organization has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard5 rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.6

About Cybeats

Cybeats delivers intelligent security applications for software supply chains and IoT connected devices, autonomously detecting and eliminating cyber threats in real-time. Cybeats - Software made certain.

About Scryb

Scryb is a platform that powers businesses and technologies with applied intelligence, real-time analytics, and actionable insights. The platform boasts proven adaptability across diverse markets, from digital health and diagnostics to cybersecurity and manufacturing. The cloud-based platform is composed of crucial elements including sensor technology, IoT, predictive analytics, and computer vision.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com

