Minera Alamos Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Toronto, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2022) - Minera Alamos Inc. MAI (the "Company" or "Minera Alamos") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held Thursday, January 13, 2022 in Toronto, Canada.
Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and Management. All five of the individuals nominated for the board of directors, namely Darren Koningen, Doug Ramshaw, Bruce Durham, Ruben Padilla and Kevin Small.
Shareholders also voted in favour of:
- Ratifying the appointment of MNP LLP as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing directors to fix the remunerations of the auditors;
- Ratifying and approving the continuation of the incentive Stock Option Plan of the Corporation; and
- Ratifying and approving the continuation of the Restricted Share Unit Plan of the Corporation.
A total of 107,445,749 Minera Alamos common shares were voted, representing 24.08% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting.
About Minera Alamos:
Minera Alamos is a gold development company poised to join the ranks of gold producers in 2021. The Company has a portfolio of high-quality Mexican assets, including the 100%-owned Santana open-pit, heap-leach development project in Sonora that is currently under construction, and which is expected to have its first gold production in early 2021. The newly acquired 100%-owned Cerro de Oro oxide gold project in northern Zacatecas that has considerable past drilling and metallurgical work completed and could enter the permitting process rapidly. The La Fortuna open pit gold project in Durango (100%-owned) has an extremely robust and positive preliminary economic assessment (PEA) completed and the main Federal permits in hand. A construction decision on La Fortuna could be made in late 2020 or early 2021, highlighting the organic growth the existing project portfolio can provide to the overall production profile. Minera Alamos is built around its operating team that together brought 3 mines into production in Mexico over the last 13 years.
The Company's strategy is to develop very low capex assets while expanding the projects' resources and continuing to pursue complementary strategic acquisitions.
For Further Information Please Contact:
Minera Alamos Inc.
Doug Ramshaw, President
Tel: 604-600-4423
Email: dramshaw@mineraalamos.com
Website: www.mineraalamos.com
Victoria Vargas de Szarzynski, VP Investor Relations
Tel: 289-242-3599
Email: vvargas@mineraalamos.com
