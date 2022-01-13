Thornton Law Firm Alerts First Solar (FSLR) Investors of Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2022) - The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of First Solar, Inc. FSLR. The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased First Solar common stock between February 22, 2019 and February 20, 2020 may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/First-Solar for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/First-Solar

The case alleges that First Solar and its senior executives made repeated misrepresentations to investors regarding the development of its newest "Series 6" solar module, the cost per unit it could achieve with that module, and the impact the changeover to this new product would have on the viability of its other business segments. The complaint alleges that after a series of disclosures, First Solar's stock price fell $4.03 per share on January 15, 2020, $0.45 per share on February 6, 2020, and $8.73 per share on February 21, 2020.

Interested First Solar investors have until March 8, 2022 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney. Thornton Law Firm is not currently representing a plaintiff who filed a complaint but is investigating the case on behalf of investors interested in being a lead plaintiff.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/First-Solar

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of investors. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

CONTACT:

Thornton Law Firm LLP

1 Lincoln Street

State Street Financial Center

Boston, MA 02111

www.tenlaw.com/cases/First-Solar

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110071