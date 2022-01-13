Thornton Law Firm Alerts Oak Street Health (OSH) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2022) - The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of Oak Street Health, Inc. OSH. The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased OSH securities between August 6 2020, and November 8, 2021 may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/Oak-Street-Health for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

The case alleges that Oak Street Health and its senior executives made misleading statements to investors and failed to disclose that: (i) Oak Street Health maintained relationships with third-party marketing agents likely to provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (ii) Oak Street Health was providing free transportation to federal health care beneficiaries in a manner that would provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (iii) these activities may be violations of the False Claims Act; (iv) as such, Oak Street Health was at heightened risk of investigation by the DOJ or other federal law enforcement agencies; and (v) as a result, Oak Street was subject to adverse impacts related to defense and settlement costs and diversion of management resources. The complaint alleges that after disclosing the DOJ investigation in the filing of their Form 10-Q, Oak Street Health's stock price fell $9.75 per share on November 9, 2021.

Interested Oak Street Health investors have until March 14, 2022 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney. Thornton Law Firm is not currently representing a plaintiff who filed a complaint but is investigating the case on behalf of investors interested in being a lead plaintiff.

