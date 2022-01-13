PTON Investor Alert: Thornton Law Firm Reminds Peloton Interactive, Inc. Investors of Securities Class Action

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2022) - The Thornton Law Firm reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON. The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased Peloton's common stock between December 9, 2020 and November 4, 2021 may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/Peloton-Interactive for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

The case alleges that Peloton and its senior executives falsely assured investors that the Company's positive results and growth would continue after the pandemic. It is also alleged that Peloton and its senior executives made false and misleading statements about the amount of inventory that Peloton held and touted the Company's ability to keep its inventory levels in line with substantial, sustained demand. The lawsuit alleges that after a series of disclosures, Peloton common stock declined by $9.75 per share on August 27, 2021 and by $30.42 per share on November 5, 2021.

Interested Peloton investors have until January 18, 2022 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney. Thornton Law Firm is not currently representing a plaintiff who filed a complaint but is investigating the case on behalf of investors interested in being a lead plaintiff.

