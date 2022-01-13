ZetrOZ Signs 5-Year Agreement With US Government to Supply Employees and Military With SAM Technology

TRUMBULL, Conn. - January 13, 2022 - (

ZetrOZ Systems has recently signed a 5-Year Healthcare Federal Supply Schedule Agreement to provide U.S. government healthcare institutes with its sustained acoustic medicine (sam®) device and hypoallergenic ultrasound coupling patches. The $3.4 million contract covers military bases and hospitals, veteran healthcare hospitals, and employees of the FBI, CIA, DOL, postal service, and other U.S. departments and agencies operating both in the United States and abroad.

"We're proud to play our part in getting and keeping our federal employees healthy and returning them to work fully healed and pain-free," said ZetrOZ CEO Dr. George Lewis. "The sam® device product family of healing innovation is increasingly getting recognized for its success in helping professional athletes, combat veterans, and countless others in soft tissue injury healing. So much credit goes to the U.S. government for bringing this effective and practical treatment option to its hardworking employees."

The agreement provides another channel for healthcare providers to prescribe and use sam® for the treatment of common overuse injuries like the rotator cuff, knee injury, tendonitis etc. Providers and hospital centers can order sam® directly through the new contract and through the ZetrOZ Systems Durable Medical Equipment healthcare network directly.

ZetrOZ's sam® therapy for home use is already benefiting veterans in both postoperative recovery and longer-term management of painful conditions like osteoarthritis. Veteran Norman Dann was inspired to write to Dr. Lewis to express his gratitude for the relief the sam® therapy provided him for two separate medical issues. Upon his surgeon's orders, Mr. Dann used the device following surgery on his right shoulder, reporting it reduced his postoperative pain by as much as 50%. After experiencing pain in his left shoulder several months later, Dann's surgeon reviewed his MRI and recommended that he be treated with sam® to heal his shoulder pain. The results were so impressive that they inspired Mr. Dann to write to the ZetrOZ CEO in gratitude, "I'm pleased to say that, yes, it is helping to reduce the problem as it did before."

Military veterans, federal agents and postal workers have a greater rate of injury and chronic pain than the general population, contending not only with damage from acute injury but also with repetitive stress damage caused by the physical demands of the job. ZetrOZ Systems offers a portfolio of wearable, drug-free, non-invasive devices that deliver long-duration ultrasound to activate the body's healing multiple hours each day. ZetrOZ Systems has shown that daily, sustained acoustic medicine accelerates soft tissue healing and provides symptomatic relief of knee pain related to osteoarthritis (OA) and back pain related to herniated disks. The ZetrOZ technology proved to provide pain reduction in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial, published in 2020 in a Journal of Pain Research. A 2020 study in the Global Journal of Orthopedics Research found 87% of users demonstrated improved function after use of the ZetrOZ samⓇ device. Another study in 2021 from Current Orthopedic Practice demonstrated high confidence in samⓇ to accelerate the healing of overuse injuries.

Interested service providers and healthcare providers who service government installations and are interested in supporting the sam® product family can reach ZetrOZ Systems for training and distribution inquiries. Contact Chris Gardner by email: cgardner@zetroz.com or telephone: 1-888-202-9831.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is an FDA cGMP and ISO 13585 medical technology company headquartered in the southern coastal region of Connecticut. The organization also has manufacturing facilities across the United States. ZetrOZ Systems produced UltrOZ®, sam®Sport and sam®Pro 2.0 to provide safe and effective treatment options for prevalent conditions such as arthritis. Learn more at zetroz.com and samrecover.com.

