Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Company News: Berger Montague Investigates Securities Fraud Allegations Against Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO); Lead Plaintiff Deadline is February 8, 2022

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2022) - Berger Montague is investigating securities fraud allegations on behalf of investors who purchased the securities of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ("Organogenesis" or the "Company") ORGO between March 17, 2021 through October 11, 2021 (the "Class Period").

If you purchased Organogenesis securities during the Class Period, would like to discuss Berger Montague's investigation, or have questions concerning your rights or interests, please contact attorneys Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bm.net or (215) 875-3015, or Michael Dell'Angelo at mdellangelo@bm.net or (215) 875-3080.

Whistleblowers: Anyone with non-public information regarding Organogenesis is encouraged to confidentially assist Berger Montague's investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under this program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent (30%) of recoveries obtained by the SEC. For more information, contact us.

Organogenesis is a regenerative medicine company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for advanced wound care, surgical, and sports medicine markets.

According to a recently filed lawsuit, on October 12, 2021, an anonymous report published on Value Investors Clubs revealed that Organogenesis has been improperly billing the federal government for $250 million annually. The report further alleged that the Company had set an "exorbitant" price for its new wound covering, Affinity, which Medicare reimbursed, while making the product lucrative for doctors to use through large rebates.

Following this news, Organogenesis's stock price fell $1.70 per share, or 14%, to close at $10.35 per share on October 12, 2021.

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., and San Diego, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

