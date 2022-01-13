Health Note Expands Executive Team With the Appointment of Jamey Christensen

LOS ANGELES - January 13, 2022 - (

)

Health Note is an emerging leader within the healthcare technology industry since its initial founding in 2018. The diverse and experienced Team has developed an incredibly popular and trusted health data management platform that leverages their proprietary AI chatbot to create efficiencies across the care continuum. Health Note eliminates manual EMR data entry for clinical teams, saving time and expense for hospitals and physicians, and helping to revolutionize enhanced patient care in the process.

The business has scaled quickly, and as Health Note enters 2022, the company is excited and honored to announce the addition of Jamey Christensen as Senior Vice President of Sales. Jamey is one of the foremost sales leaders in the HCIT space, and his passion for technology innovation within healthcare is evident and respected throughout his past 18 years of service, dedicated to the industry. Jamey's experience includes building Sales and Partner organizations on behalf of multiple leading healthcare IT companies including: Well Health, Sonifi Health, NextGen, and Henry Schein Medical Systems.

Health Note's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Joshua Reischer shared the following statement: "On behalf of the entire Team at Health Note, we are excited to welcome Jamey to our Executive Team - his reputation within the healthcare IT marketplace is exceptional, and our team, our clients, and our partners are very fortunate to have Jamey's experience, and commitment to high standards to help drive our next chapter of growth as we expand our platform and services from hundreds of clinics and hospitals to thousands of partners."

Jamey also expressed his perspective as he focuses on building the Sales and Support Teams that will service the continued client and partner growth at Health Note -- "I couldn't be more thrilled about the opportunity to represent Health Note, their Platform is transforming the patient experience and enabling better care at every point in the process for both practitioners and patients. I'm genuinely looking forward to working with such a talented Team, with an inspiring mission and focus on excellence."

Health Note is pioneering the clinical digital front door in healthcare as the platform provides seamless integration with EMRs, increased visibility and access points through its' intuitive experience. The check-in platform creates structured notes by collecting and entering information such as demographics, symptoms, payments, and consent signatures via pre-visit SMS. The solution is modernizing patient communication and transforming the patient intake process with the ability to deliver higher quality of care, more accurate diagnoses and ROI efficiencies as providers spent 50% less time collecting, organizing and documenting data.

To learn more about Health Note, or to setup a consultation with Jamey, or explore the company's EMR integrations with Allscripts, athenahealth, Cerner, Epic and GE Centricity - please visit the corporate site: https://www.healthnote.com/

About Health Note, Inc

Health Note Inc is a private, venture-backed, healthcare technology company founded by Dr. Joshua Reischer and Aaron Rau. Health Note's AI platform is designed to help empower healthcare practitioners to provide a higher efficiency of care, in order to create an enhanced patient experience with increased accuracy of diagnosis and treatment.

Health Note, Inc

8601 Beverly Blvd

West Hollywood, CA 90048

Phone: 888-825-2782

Contact: hello@healthnote.com

Press Release Service by

Original Source: