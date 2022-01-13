Allied Moulded Products, Inc. Launches flexBOX® Vapor Seal® Electrical Box



P-221NV

P-221NV Single Gang Electrical Box





Allied Moulded's P-221NV is the latest in high-efficiency, nonmetallic, air-sealed electrical boxes. Vapor Seal® products provide a solution to prevent air infiltration/air leakage on exterior walls where electrical switch and receptacle boxes are required.

The P-221NV is the latest new construction, single gang electrical box to join an established line of electrical boxes from Allied Moulded Products. This PVC outlet/switch box is a mix of new technology and established knowledge to provide a superior product in residential electrical products. The patent-pending tapered flange design creates an air-tight seal against the vapor barrier/drywall without the need for additional adhesive. Self-sealing elastomeric knockouts provide a way to insert wire into the knockout easily and keep an air-tight seal without the need for caulking and seal backup if wire is removed.

The P-221NV meets the new 2021 OS4 standard, which sets 2 CFM as the maximum allowable air infiltration/leakage and reduces that air infiltration/leakage to less than .75 CFM.

"The P221-NV is an innovation the electrical industry has been waiting for," explains Ron Robinson, National Sales Manager for Residential Products. "This new product kicks off a new line of air-sealed boxes from Allied Moulded that we believe will become the go-to for homeowners and contractors that put energy efficiency as a top priority."

For more information about Allied Moulded's residential flexBOX® Vapor Seal® products, call 1-800-722-2679 or visit https://www.alliedmoulded.com/product/p-221nv/.

About Allied Moulded Products, Inc.

Allied Moulded Products, Inc., established in 1958, is a leader in the production of fiberglass-reinforced and polycarbonate, nonmetallic electrical boxes and enclosures for use in residential and industrial applications globally. The Bryan, Ohio-based manufacturer today is perfecting material and design formulations that result in products with increased strength, reduced weight, corrosion resistance, non-conductivity, UV resistance and ease of installation.

