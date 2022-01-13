Innovaccer Offers New 'Public Health Command Center' at No Cost to Public Health Departments and Hospitals to Assist with Omicron Surge

SAN FRANCISCO - January 13, 2022 - (

)

HELP! That's the cry of hospitals across the country, posting to social media and publishing advertisements as they are crushed by the Omicron surge. Like déjà vu, hospitals are again struggling with overrun ERs and ICUs, a lack of beds, staff shortages, supply shortages, and canceled elective surgeries, all driven by a relentless surge of COVID-19 cases. Healthcare at the outset of 2022 looks as bad as—or even worse than—it did during the first pandemic wave in 2020.

That's why today, Innovaccer, the Health Cloud company, is responding to healthcare's plea for help with the launch of the Public Health Command Center, an innovative solution designed to help hospitals fight the pandemic more effectively at scale. It seamlessly integrates Innovaccer's proven COVID-19 Command Center with a COVID-focused version of Innovaccer's new Patient Relationship Management solution. And it's available at no cost to public health departments and hospitals for the first three months of use.

The Public Health Command Center provides insights, triaging, navigation, and education tools to help healthcare organizations mitigate rapidly developing COVID-19 trends and better manage capacity, treatment, and follow-up—all in a bid to reduce the pressure on hospital systems while improving patient care and outcomes for communities.

Insights: Monitor community trends on hotspots, caseloads, inventory requirements, resource requirements, and social determinants of health data to create early warning systems.



Monitor community trends on hotspots, caseloads, inventory requirements, resource requirements, and social determinants of health data to create early warning systems. Triaging: Triage patients virtually through simple COVID assessments by sending automated self-assessments based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to phones, and assess community risk.



Triage patients virtually through simple COVID assessments by sending automated self-assessments based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to phones, and assess community risk. Navigation: Empower call centers with the best course of action through a web-based contact center solution that enables proactive outreach, care navigation, and issue resolution.



Empower call centers with the best course of action through a web-based contact center solution that enables proactive outreach, care navigation, and issue resolution. Education: Combat panic and promote vaccinations with education by sharing CDC recommended resources with communities by text, email, and recorded voice messages.

County health departments can use the Public Health Command Center to track and manage pandemic data, including daily new cases by geography, demographics, facilities; percentage of sequenced variants; vaccination maps; and outcomes by vaccination status. They can also combat misinformation by sending targeted campaigns to residents based on demographics, vaccination status, and other factors. These capabilities can also be extended to effectively manage other public health threats in the future.

Hospitals can leverage the Public Health Command Center's ready-made dashboards to track patient flow, inventory levels, bed capacity, testing capacity, and positive patient demographics—and they can easily generate reports for the CDC. They can also use the Public Health Command Center's outreach and cloud contact center modules to better coordinate patient care.

Powered by the Innovaccer Health Cloud® platform, the new Public Health Command Center provides a unified information hub for users to manage their COVID-19 resources by seamlessly integrating data from EHRs, supply chains, human resources, and financial systems.

"We're all in this together," said Abhinav Shashank, co-founder and CEO of Innovaccer. "Healthcare heroes on the front line are selflessly stepping up to meet this new crisis head on. We marshaled all of our resources to rapidly develop a solution that could help protect them and treat the communities they serve. As COVID-19 becomes endemic, our Public Health Command Center can help make the difference now and in the future. Public health officials and hospitals can quickly and easily deploy it to better manage operations, protect their front-line staff, help ensure quality care for patients and communities, and ultimately be better prepared for whatever the pandemic brings next."

Innovaccer's Public Health Command Center is now available to public health departments and healthcare organizations at absolutely no cost for the first three months of use. A completely cloud-based service, the solution can be deployed in any hospital system in just a matter of weeks. Public health and healthcare organizations should contact Innovaccer now to get started immediately.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The InnovaccerⓇ Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings, and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations unify health records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

Press Contact:

Sachin Saxena

Innovaccer Inc.

sachin_saxena@innovaccer.com

415-504-3851

Press Release Service by

Original Source: