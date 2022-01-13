iC Consult Group Completes Acquisition of ICSynergy

MUNICH - January 13, 2022 - (

)

iC Consult Group, a leading global service and consulting company in the field of Identity & Access Management (IAM), announced the acquisition of ICSynergy, a renowned integrator of IAM based digital transformation solutions. The transaction expands iC Consult's footprint in the North American market and supports the company's wider global growth objective. The purchase price was not disclosed.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Plano, Texas, ICSynergy offers a wide scope of Advisory, Architecture, Implementation and Professional Services in IAM. ICSynergy has successfully delivered over 1,000 complex IAM and PAM (Privileged Access Management) projects and closely aligns its solutions with both the business and technology priorities of the customers.

"The addition of ICSynergy marks a major milestone for iC Consult and will significantly strengthen our presence in North America," explains Jürgen Biermann, CEO of iC Consult Group. "ICSynergy is a successful, established IAM specialist with a strong customer base, a dynamic growth rate and a comprehensive service offering. We share a similar mindset, and we look forward to unlocking the synergies and to leveraging the strong standing of both companies in the market to generate value for our global customers."

Mike Thompson, CEO of ICSynergy, adds: "With the acquisition in the books, we are now part of one of the world's leading pure play IAM consultancies. This is great news for all our customers: Having access to iC Consult's expertise, support and workforce in the region and on a global basis will allow us to optimally address the needs of our clients, and to significantly expand our portfolio. A prime example is the inclusion of iC Consult's Identity as a Service (IDaaS) offering Service Layers in our solution portfolio. This fully-managed cloud-service delivers seamless identity-first security without any need for dedicated inhouse resources - and is a great option for today's strained IT teams."

Brad Kirkpatrick, CEO of iC Consult U.S., says: "I am extremely impressed with ICSynergy's deep technological understanding and their ability to execute innovative and demanding projects. With their dedicated and experienced practice leaders and consultants and their close partnerships with leading vendors like Okta, One Identity and Thycotic, they are a great addition to our U.S. business. Combining our expertise across IAM and PAM will bring tremendous value for our existing and new customers."

Serving as a trusted advisor for all aspects of IAM, iC Consult Group combines a broad portfolio of services and solutions with deep technical expertise. The company, which is held by The Carlyle Group and Jürgen Biermann as the major stakeholders, employs over 500 people at fifteen locations worldwide and is currently rapidly driving the internationalization of its business.

Interested readers find further information at https://www.ic-consult.com/en.

About iC Consult

iC Consult Group, headquartered in Munich, Germany, is a leading independent consultancy, systems integrator, and services provider for Identity & Access Management (IAM). The service portfolio covers business and process consulting, architecture, design, implementation, and integration to IAM managed services and identity as a service offerings. The company's more than 500 employees have successfully delivered over 3,000 projects and managed services for IAM. The iC Consult Group, with its affiliates iC Consult, xdi360, IAM Worx and Service Layers, has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Bulgaria, the UK, the U.S., Canada, and China.

More information at www.ic-consult.com.

Contact iC Consult Group:

iC Consult Group GmbH

Ulli Rottmüller

Leopoldstraße 252b

80807 Munich, Germany

E-Mail: ulli.rottmueller@ic-consult.com

Internet: www.ic-consult.com

Agency Contact:

H zwo B Kommunikations GmbH

Michal Vitkovsky

Neue Straße 7

91088 Erlangen-Bubenreuth, Germany

Phone +49 (0) 9131 812 81 25

E-Mail: michal.vitkovsky@h-zwo-b.de

Internet: www.h-zwo-b.de

For portraits of the quote givers please contact michal.vitkovsky@h-zwo-b.de.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: