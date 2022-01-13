ValidSoft Recognized as a Global Voice Biometrics Leader in Opus Analysis on Intelligent Authentication and Fraud Prevention



ValidSoft Named Leader in Opus Voice Biometrics Report

ValidSoft, a transformative provider of voice identity and assurance solutions, has been recognized as a forward global leader for voice biometrics providers in the 2022 Opus Research Intelliview report: Intelligent Authentication and Fraud Prevention Analysis.

Pat Carroll, ValidSoft's Founder, CEO and Executive Chairman, stated: "ValidSoft has a bold mission to enable truly reliable 'Proof of Life authentication utilizing voice-based identity assurance. Ensuring that what we call 'trusted agents,' 'trusted employees' and 'trusted customers,' will all authenticate and interact easily and safely in the digital age. Across millions of contact center agents, worldwide, the trusted agent approach has the potential to end the proliferation of contact center fraud and many forms of other digital fraud worldwide. We are very proud of the momentum achieved and we truly appreciate the recognition of our approach and achievements by premier analyst firm Opus. The ValidSoft team works diligently each day to make voice identity the most secure yet elegant way to achieve 'authentication alpha' whilst delivering outstanding solutions to our customers and partners."

Dan Miller, lead analyst & founder of Opus Research, stated: "Voice biometrics-based solutions have come a long way over the past few years. Today, intelligent voice solutions help combat fraud, validate remote and distributed employees, and help secure critical business operations. While we evaluated more vendors than ever before, ValidSoft stands out as one of the forward leaders in our voice biometrics category thanks to proven accuracy and speed and flexible deployment options spanning multiple channels and modalities. They have a long-standing emphasis on privacy-by-design that complies with tough European privacy seal standards. Our rating is reinforced by their market momentum, including significant Fortune 50 wins, many of which were accomplished through a strong partner ecosystem."

This report evaluates 22 solution providers from across the voice technology spectrum who are actively deploying technologies that improve enterprise security, efficiency and customer experience.

A summary of reasons ValidSoft was selected as a leader include the following:

ValidSoft stands out with their emphasis on privacy-by-design and compliance with tough European privacy seal standards.

Significant Fortune 50 wins have recently recognized ValidSoft's deep technical expertise.

They earn their space in the Leaders category because of these wins and their demonstrably strong partnerships with Five9, Talkdesk, Vonage and others, driving increased adoption.

Flexible deployment options make them very attractive to use - cloud, on-premise, hosted, and embedded/on-device applications.

About ValidSoft

ValidSoft is a leading global provider of voice identity assurance and authentication solutions that can be used in any engagement channel, anywhere on earth. Our voice identity solutions differentiate from alternatives in terms of speed, accuracy and precision and offer active, passive, continuous and precision authentication that are easy to use, mathematically secure and offer the highest levels of compliance with our unique approach to privacy by design. Our technology is built on continuous, transparent, and password-less authentication, ensuring that the user is who they are, always, for true "proof of life". ValidSoft can be used as a stand-alone voice authentication platform, embedded in UCaaS and CcaaS platforms or as an overlay to enable an identity assurance integrated seamlessly with leading enterprise multi-factor and two-factor (MFA/2FA) solutions. We offer multiple flexible deployment options including SaaS, on-prem, cloud/private cloud, on-device, edge and more. We are easily deployed in contact and call centers, financial institutions, fintech stacks, mobile apps, e-commerce, remote agent validation and self-service channels. ValidSoft's EuroPriSe™ privacy seals ensure 100% compliance with EU GDPR and all other leading Data Protection and Data Privacy laws. With numerous Fortune 500 customers and partners, ValidSoft has a worldwide presence. More information is available at www.validsoft.com.

