India UPS Market : Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented

According to "India UPS Market By Type By Application, By Rating, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023" UPS market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% by 2023. Growth in the market can be attributed to increasing demand for power backup across commercial as well as industrial sectors coupled with growing digitalization across the country. Moreover, rising number of technological advancements and government's initiatives to improve electrification rate and development of smart cities across the country is further expected to push demand for UPS systems across the country in the coming years.

Furthermore, rising demand from tier 2 and tier 3 cities is also expected to steer growth in the country's UPS market until 2023. Few of the major players operating in India UPS market include Schneider Electric India Private Limited, Numeric Power Systems Limited, Emerson Network Power (India) Private Limited (Vertiv), Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Private Limited, Microtek International Private Limited, Eaton Power Quality Private Limited, Socomec Innovative Power Solutions, Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Private Limited, Riello Power India Pvt Ltd., and Delta Power Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. "India UPS Market By Type By Application, By Rating, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023" discusses the following aspects of UPS market in India:



• UPS Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Type (Online & Offline), By Application (Commercial, Industrial & Residential), By Rating (Less than 5kVA, 5.1kVA-50kVA, 50.1kVA-200kVA, 200.1kVA-500kVA, 500.1kVA-800kVA & Above 800kVA)

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology



The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interaction with UPS distributor, distributors and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Voice of Customer

4.1. UPS Brands Used

4.2. Factors Considered Before Purchase

4.3. Brand Awareness

4.4. Brand Satisfaction Level: Charging Time

4.5. Brand Satisfaction Level: After-Sales Support

4.6. Brand Satisfaction Level: Power Backup

4.7. Brand Satisfaction Level: Pricing

5. India UPS Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Online & Offline)

5.2.2. By Application (Commercial, Industrial & Residential)

5.2.3. By Region

5.2.4. By Rating (5.1kVA-50kVA, Less than 5kVA, 50.1kVA-200kVA, & Others)

5.2.5. By Company

5.3. India UPS Market Attractiveness Index

5.3.1. By Application

5.3.2. By Region

5.3.3. By Rating

6. India UPS (Less Than 5kVA) Market Outlook

