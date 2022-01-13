India Diesel Gensets Market Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 09:12:58 / Comserve Inc. / -- India Diesel Gensets Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast
According to "India Diesel Gensets Market By Rating, By End User, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2024", diesel gensets market is projected to reach $ 1.5 billion by 2024 in India. Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing demand for power backup across commercial as well as residential set-ups, coupled with growing number of huge government sponsored projects, such as 100 smart cities, AMRUT, and freight corridor & national highways. Southern region of the country dominates the diesel gensets market, followed by the western region, owing to the presence of a large number of industries such as IT/ITES, automobile, chemical and petrochemical, jewelry, textiles, cement and oil & gas in the regions.
All of these industries require uninterrupted power supply, thereby boosting demand for diesel gensets. Few of the major players operating in India diesel gensets market are Cummins India Limited (CIL), Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL), Mahindra Powerol Limited, Caterpillar India Private Limited, Greaves Cotton Limited, Ashok Leyland Ltd., Escorts Ltd., VE Commercial Vehicles Limited, TAFE Motors and Tractors Limited, Kohler India Corporation Pvt Ltd, etc. "India Diesel Gensets Market By Rating, By End User, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2024" discusses the following aspects of diesel gensets market in India:
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.