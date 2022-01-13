United States Furnace Filters Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 09:07:01 / Comserve Inc. / -- United States Furnace Filters Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



United States furnace filters market stood at USD 20.06 Billion in 2019, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% to cross USD 22.71 Billion by 2025. Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing consumer concerns regarding indoor air quality and increasing number of end user industries in the country. Increasing levels of indoor biological and chemical air pollutants such as radon, carbon monoxide, dust mites and VOCs coupled with rising incidences of asthma and other lung infections are expected to aid the United States furnace filters market over the coming years. Moreover, stringent regulations by governing bodies such as FDA, which has set particulate limit of 50 parts per billion for indoor air quality, is anticipated to boost demand for furnace filters from the country's residential and non-residential sectors in the coming years.

Rising demand for furnaces from various end use industries to beat extreme cold during winters, and growing awareness regarding the timely change of furnace filters is anticipated to positively influence the country's furnace filters market over the coming years.



United States furnace filter market can be segregated based on filter category, filter type, end use and region. Based on filters category, non-cleanable accounted for share of 52.17% in 2019. However, cleanable category is anticipated to witness growth in the coming years due to longer shelf life and ease of use. Besides, cleanable furnace filters come with a membrane which can be easily replaced and do not need any technical supervision.



Leading players operating in the market include Honeywell International, Inc, Parker Hannifin Corporation, 3M Company, American Air Filter Company, Inc, Camfil (United States of America) Inc., Koch Filter Corporation, Precision Filtration Products, Tri-Dim Filter Corporation, Aeolus Filter Corporation, Smith Filter Corporation and others.



Years Considered for this Report:

Historical Years: 2015 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021 – 2025



Objective of the Study:

• The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast furnace filters market in United States.

• To categorize the market on the basis of type, category, end use and region.

• To identify major drivers, challenges and trends in United States furnace filters market.

• To evaluate pricing analysis in United States furnace filters market.

• To identify and profile top players operating in United States furnace filters market.

To extract the data for United States furnace filters market, primary research surveys were conducted with furnace filter suppliers, distributors, wholesalers and end users. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. Moreover, TechSci Research analyzed various end user segments and projected a positive outlook for United States furnace filters market over the coming years.



TechSci Research calculated the size for United States furnace filters market using a bottom-up approach, wherein manufacturers' value sales data for standard applications (Household, Offices and restaurants) was recorded and forecast for the future years. TechSci Research sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as World Bank, Government of United States Construction Statistics, United States Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Alberta Hotel & Lodging Association, US EPA, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by TechSci Research.



Key Target Audience:

• Furnace filter manufacturers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Major end users of furnace filters

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as furnace filter manufacturers, customers and policymakers. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.



Report Scope:

In this report, United States furnace filters market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Filters Category:

o Cleanable

o Non-Cleanable

• Market, By Filters Type:

o Polyester Filters

o HEPA Filters

o Fiberglass Filters

o Others

• Market, By End Use:

o Residential

o Non-Residential

• Market, By Geography:

o North-East

o Mid-West

o West

o South

