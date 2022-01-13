Vietnam Internet of Things Market Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 09:06:59 / Comserve Inc. / -- Vietnam Internet of Things Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



Vietnam internet of things market stood at USD 2022.21 Million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 24.03 % to reach USD 7321.92 Million by 2025. Increasing in adoption of IoT solutions across enterprises, growing number of connected devices and increasing proliferation of smartphones to drive Vietnam internet of things market through 2025.



Significant increase in data generation and rising demand for analytics, owing to the surging deployment of IoT devices and increasing demand for analytics in manufacturing is supplementing the growth of internet of things market in Vietnam.



Cloud platform makes it convenient to access data from anywhere while ensuring security as well as providing huge storage capacities. Such factors help in harnessing the potential of connected devices, which is expected to propel the growth of Vietnam IoT market in the coming years.



Vietnam internet of things market can be segregated based on platform, component, type, application and region. Based on component, hardware accounted for 42.42% share in 2019 and the trend is anticipated to continue until 2025 due to increasing adoption of IoT in various end user industries for improving operational efficiency. In terms of regional analysis, Northern Vietnam led the market in 2019 and the trend is likely to continue through 2025 due to government initiatives in the region such as smart grid and smart city. In addition, majority of companies have their headquarters in the region; thereby, positively influencing the growth of the market.

Some of the major players operating in Vietnam internet of things market are FPT Corporation, Viettel-CHT Limited (Viettel IDC), CMC Corporation, Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group, KDDI Vietnam Corporation, Microsoft Services Asia, IBM Vietnam Co Ltd., Amazon Web Services Vietnam Company Limited, Cisco Systems Vietnam Ltd, and Oracle Vietnam Pte Ltd. Companies operating in the market are using growth strategies such as investment in research & development in order to register growth in the market.



Years Considered for this Report:

Historical Years: 2015 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021 – 2025



TechSci Research performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, TechSci Research sourced a list of service providers across the region. Subsequently, TechSci Research conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. TechSci Research analyzed the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.



TechSci Research calculated the market size of Vietnam internet of things market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. TechSci Research sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by TechSci Research.



Report Scope:

In this report, Vietnam Internet of Things market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



• Market, by Platform:

o Network Management

o Application Management

o Device Management

• Market, by Component:

o Hardware

o Services

o Software

• Market, by Type:

o B2B

o B2C

o B2G

• Market, by Application:

o Consumer Electronics

o Smart Mobility & Transportation

o Building & Home Automation

o Connected Logistics

o Smart Retail

o Others

• Market, by Region:

o Southern

o Northern

o Central

