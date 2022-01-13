Fintech Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Opportunity Assessment

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 09:07:13 / Comserve Inc. / -- Fintech Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



Global fintech market was valued USD 5504.13 Billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 23.58% during the forecast period. The key factor for the growth of the fintech market includes high investment in technology-based solutions by banks and firms. Moreover, the infrastructure-based technology and APIs are reshaping the future of the financial services industry, thus aiding the growth of global fintech market. Furthermore, financial technology companies are delivering low-cost personalized products on account of emerging developments in the technology sector, leading to rising customer expectations, thereby, boosting the market growth globally.

Global fintech market can be segmented based on technology, service, application and regional analysis. Based on technology, the market can be segmented into API, AI, blockchain, distributed computing and others. Among them, artificial intelligence (AI) led in the market in 2019 with share of 38.25% and the trend is likely to continue to through 2025. AI interfaces and chatbots have primarily redefined customer service, and its expanding business will enable AI-oriented fintech market to grow at impressive rate through 2025.

Based on region, market is segregated into North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Among them, Asia Pacific is the dominant region with share of 49.45% in 2019 and the region is expected to maintain its dominance in the forthcoming years as well which can be attributed to high adoption and development of major technologies involved in the fintech sector in the region.



The major players operating in the global fintech market include PayPal Holdings, Inc., Ant Group, Robinhood Markets, Inc., Afterpay Limited, Google Pay (Alphabet Inc.), Paytm (One97 Communications Ltd.), Adyen, Qudian Inc., Nexi SpA, Klarna Bank AB, Social Finance, Inc., and Avant, LLC. Major companies are developing advanced technologies in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast the market size of global fintech market.

• To classify and forecast global fintech market based on technology, service, application, and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global fintech market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global fintech market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global fintech market.

TechSci Research performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, TechSci Research sourced a list of service providers across the globe. Subsequently, TechSci Research conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. TechSci Research analyzed the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major service providers across the globe.



TechSci Research calculated the market size of global fintech market by using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. TechSci Research sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these services and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by TechSci Research.



Key Target Audience:

• Fintech service providers

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Trade associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to fintech

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Industry associations



Report Scope:

In this report, global fintech market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Technology:

o API

o AI

o Blockchain

o Distributed Computing

o Others

• Market, by Service:

o Payment

o Fund Transfer

o Personal Finance

o Loans

o Insurance

o Wealth Management

• Market, by Application:

o Banking

o Insurance

o Securities

o Others

