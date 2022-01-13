India Broadcasting and Cable TV Market : Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 09:07:05 / Comserve Inc. / -- India Broadcasting and Cable TV Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



India broadcasting and cable TV market was valued USD 11.61 Billion in FY2020 and the market is forecast to reach USD 19.06 Billion in FY2026. The major factors propelling the growth of the market in India are favorable regulations, technological advancements and growing investment opportunities in the broadcasting and cable TV market. The increasing demand of TV sets, especially in rural India is also one of the key factors supporting the growth of this market. Further, the growth in entertainment industry with growing demand for international TV channels and shows is also propelling the growth of India broadcasting and cable TV market through FY2026.

In recent times, India has witnessed surge in active subscriber base with entry of various Multi System operators (MSOs). The digitization of cable TV in India is at advanced stage with market driven by content innovation and product offerings. Direct-to-home (DTH) subscriptions are growing rapidly with increasing per capita disposable income of the country. The increased usage of 3G and 4G services along with influx of new content creation methods are some other factors expected to drive the growth of India broadcasting and cable TV market by FY2026.



India broadcasting and cable TV market is segmented based on type, revenue generation and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into terrestrial television, cable tv and satellite. Cable tv & satellite dominated the market in FY2020 with share of 98.89%. Users are opting for the DTH or cable services which offers sufficient regional channels at the feasible prices. Especially users look for the songs, news and movies in the regional language or in a local content, consequently, driving the broadcasting & cable tv market of India.



Major players operating in the India broadcasting and cable TV market are Siti Networks Limited, DEN Networks Limited, Tata Sky Limited, GTPL Hathway Limited, Sun Direct TV Private Limited, Dish TV India Limited, Bharti Telemedia Limited, NXTDIGITAL Limited, Fastway Transmission Private Limited and Asianet Satellite Communications Limited among others. There are 1471 registered MSOs in India, of which 1143 are currently operational. There are also about 100,000 local cable operators (LCOs) operating in the country.



TechSci Research performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, TechSci Research sourced a list of broadcasting and cable TV service providers across the country. Subsequently, TechSci Research conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research could include the service provider companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. TechSci Research analyzed the companies, end users and presence of all major players across India.



TechSci Research calculated the market size of India broadcasting and cable TV market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. TechSci Research sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by TechSci Research.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as companies, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



