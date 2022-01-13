Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market Analysis, Evolving Opportunities Studied For The Period

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 09:07:09 / Comserve Inc. / -- Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



Global collaborative whiteboard software market was valued USD 1806.30 Billion in 2019 and is forecast to grow at 9.53% CAGR during the forecast period. The global collaborative whiteboard software market is driven by the growing popularity of the software among the project management and design teams. Additionally, special features such as ease of annotations & editing, content sharing from anywhere to any device, among others associated with collaborative whiteboard software is further expected to propel the growth of market until the next few years. Furthermore, technological advancements in the existing software and new software launches with advanced features by the major players is expected to spur the growth of market over the next few years.

The global collaborative whiteboard software market can be segmented based on type, deployment mode, operating system, organization size, application, company and region. Based on organization size, the market can be bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. The large enterprises segment is expected to dominate the market with share of 63.60% in 2019 owing to the widespread use of collaborative whiteboard software in large enterprises for business meetings, team collaborations, among others.



Regionally, the collaborative whiteboard software market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the market during forecast period. This can be attributed to the early adoption and advancements in technologies in the region.



Major players operating in the global collaborative whiteboard software market include Cisco Systems Inc, InVisionApp, Miro, MURAL, ezTalks, Explain Everything, BeeCanvas, Stormboard, Bluescape, AWW App, Limnu, Google Jamboard, Conceptboard, SimpleDiagrams, Groupboard, SMART Technologies Inc., Deekit, Twiddla and ZiteBoard. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



TechSci Research performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, TechSci Research sourced a list of service providers across the globe. Subsequently, TechSci Research conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. TechSci Research analyzed the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



TechSci Research calculated the market size of global collaborative whiteboard software market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. TechSci Research sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by TechSci Research.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, channel partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



In this report, global collaborative whiteboard software market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Visual

o List-Based

• Market, By Deployment Mode:

o On-premise

o Cloud

• Market, By Operating System:

o Windows

o iOS

• Market, By Organization Size:

o Large Enterprises

o SMEs

• Market, By Application:

o Business Meetings

o Team Collaborations

o Others

