Designer's Mark Brings the Ultra-Exclusive ONNO Collection Home Accessories to Boca Raton

The latest in home luxury makes its way to Boca Raton through Designer's Mark, with the introduction of the exclusive ONNO Collection. Going above and beyond in both style and fragrance, ONNO Collection delivers a range of candles, diffusers, and body care products that not only change the look of a home but also the atmosphere.

Home accessories are so much more than just shelf decorations, and the designers and creative minds at ONNO Collection prove this year after year. They provide accessories that not only complement a wide range of aesthetic styles but also deliver a sensory experience that turns a house into a home. These long-lasting candles and diffusers pick up natural fragrance notes that are inspired by global cultures, adding a new level to home décor.

Creator and founder of ONNO Collection Ilse Vandeputte has used over 25 years of experience to bring to life a fragrance range that inspires. From the herbal and woody "Safari" to the grass and citrus notes of "Escape", every scent offers something new and exciting. The delicate floral notes of "Romance" and "Phuket Lotus" bring the feeling of spring home, both energizing and illuminating. Each candle is delivered hand-wrapped and comes in a range of hand and body care in the scents everyone is sure to love.

The team at ONNO Collection uses only superior-quality materials, natural fragrance ingredients, and fine Egyptian cotton wicks built for longevity. The dedication to craftsmanship and quality sets them apart, and Designer's Mark is thrilled to bring the line to Boca Raton.

"Designer's Mark is proud to showcase ONNO Collection's timeless quality and craftsmanship in our Boca Raton showroom and online at the Designer's Mark Store. We're certain that the exclusive selections curated by ONNO Collection will inspire your senses and revitalize your home's style," says Lucilla Philippakis, Owner & Co-Founder of Designer's Mark.

ONNO Collection candles and diffusers are hand-poured and designed with intent in Belgium, each scent pairing with a glass piece of art that matches in style. For the discerning luxury homeowner, ONNO Collection can provide the inspiring starting point as well as the bow that pulls a space together. Designer's Mark is thrilled to bring the refined ONNO Collection accessories to homes everywhere.

To schedule a private consultation with a design expert to view the ONNO Collection, contact Designer's Mark today by calling 561-961-4149 or sending an email to info@designersmk.com.

