Techwave Unveils Its Refreshed Corporate Identity to Unlock the Next Phase of Growth

With the aim to usher in a new era of growth, Techwave, leading IT services and engineering solutions partner, has announced the strategic realignment of its corporate identity. The refreshed brand identity is a part of Techwave's larger organizational evolution and represents the company's commitment to building a truly inclusive, agile, and future-ready enterprise. Through a comprehensive brand refresh, Techwave will present itself through a reimagined visual and verbal identity that is oriented to the company's core values and purpose.

Through its 17-year-old legacy, Techwave has led the way and inspired its entire ecosystem to empower success. Empowering and uplifting people has been at the core of Techwave's culture, and the brand reset is a symbolic nod to this continued tradition of celebrating innovation and fostering achievement. The revamped visual identity of Techwave emanates its youthfulness and vibrancy as an organization. The new element in the logo is a combination of T and W where 'T' stands for upward growth momentum and the 'W' acts as an anchor. This illustrates Techwave's focus for the future while remaining committed to its foundational values of keeping clients, colleagues, and the community at the helm. The company's verbal identity further builds on this new outlook with a friendly, reliable, and confident personality.



Speaking on the occasion, Raj Gummadapu, Chief Executive Officer, Techwave, said, "After a 17-year-old journey, today, we celebrate Techwave's coming of age. Our brand refresh is an ode to Techwave's inspiring transformation, and it enabled us to lay a roadmap for our strategic, and impactful goals for the future. As the world around us moved at a dizzying pace, we looked within ourselves to push the wheels of evolution and embrace who we ought to be. We have reinspired ourselves to exude a fresh, modern, and exciting perspective to everything that we represent. Our realigned identity will serve as the bedrock of Techwave's growth as we explore new markets and leverage the infinite possibilities of a digitally powered future. As we move forward in this new journey, we hope to build stronger relationships and foster a culture of inclusivity and innovation to bring people closer to their true potential."

Commenting on the occasion, Michael Nusser, North America Region Head, Techwave, said, "Our clients seek from us a blend of innovation and dependability. This refreshed brand voice accurately represents our capability to evolve and meet the future needs that our clients expect while staying true to the fundamentals that have got us here. In our disruptive and ever-changing new world, Techwave continues to consistently deliver value-driven outcomes and relationships built on trust."

From its humble beginnings, Techwave rapidly expanded its footprint across the globe with its end-to-end Information Technology and Engineering services. Through the years, Techwave has secured an enviable clientele and continues to work with some of the best companies in the world while delivering superior customer value. Additionally, Techwave has also partnered with leading companies like AWS, Oracle, Microsoft, IBM, SAP, and many more to offer a comprehensive and diverse range of solutions to its clients.

The brand revamp will be rolled out through focused communication to all its stakeholders. With the help of a comprehensive external and internal communications strategy, Techwave will embark on its next journey to embrace greatness and empower success.

About Techwave:

Techwave is a leading global Information Technology and Engineering services and solutions company revolutionizing digital transformations. They believe in enabling clients to maximize the potential and achieve a greater market with a wide array of technology services, including, but not limited to, Enterprise Resource Planning, Application Development, Analytics, Digital, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Visit us on https://techwave.net/

Founded in 2004, headquartered in Houston, TX, USA, Techwave has a team of experts, leveraging Digital Transformation, Enterprise Application, and Engineering Services expertise, in 11 countries.

