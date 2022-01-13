Curio Opens on Canal Street in Boston

A new storefront concept space catering to the Boston corporate real estate and design industry is now open on Canal Street. Located near North Station, Curio is at the forefront of envisioning the future of the workplace, bringing together designers, architects, clients and real estate professionals by showcasing furniture, lighting, flooring, and other human-centered workplace products on a rotating, short-term basis. Curio is also available as a venue for community-based events, including meeting and event space for industry member organizations, educational events, and pre-event gatherings for games and shows at the adjacent TD Bank North Garden.
"We asked, 'what experiences do our audiences want to have, and how do we meet them where they are?'" said Peter Eliot, Founder of Curio. "The result was Curio: a place for manufacturers and rep groups to highlight new products, designers to try new concepts, innovators to share new ideas, and our community to come together and build on each other's strengths. To push each other, to create spaces for all. To move forward, together."
Curio's first concept, "Garden of Work," is a collaboration between SL Group and Sasaki. Inspired by a garden with varied plants and ecosystems, visitors will experience a variety of workplace settings that integrate technology, embrace flexibility, support collaborative work, and allow for moments of respite. The interactive exhibit will be on display through March and tours are by appointment only. To schedule your tour or for more information on upcoming events, please email hello@thecuriospace.com or follow Curio on Instagram.
###
About Curio: https://www.thecuriospace.com
Instagram: @Curio_On_Canal
Press Contact:
Amy Hill
213.465.6496
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.