Netsertive Podcast, The Multi-Location Marketing Leader, Wins Excellence Award

Netsertive, the leading digital advertising solution for franchise and multi-location businesses, announced today that their podcast, The Multi-Location Marketing Leader with host Erin Martin (VP of Marketing at Netsertive), has been awarded The Web Excellence Award for Podcast Series by the Web Excellence Committee.
The Web Excellence Awards, a leading international interactive web awards competition, saw over 900 entries worldwide, including 45 U.S. States and 30 countries including Australia, Canada, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Austria, Bulgaria, Turkey, etc. The Multi-Location Marketing Leader was one of only four winners in the space. An international panel of industry professionals evaluated each category (ranging from online advertising to mobile applications) on a 10-point scale. The 2022 winning entries showcase the industry's best interactive media solutions.
"These winners, through their work and innovative approach, inspire millions to think out of the box. Due to the constantly evolving nature of digital media and the emergence of distinguished artists, the task of choosing the winners of the 5th Web Excellence Awards has not only been challenging but also astounding," says Daniel Martin of the Web Excellence Committee.
Erin Martin, the host of the award-winning Netsertive podcast, noted, "It is an honor to receive this award on behalf of Netsertive. It has been incredible talking with and learning from some of today's best marketing minds. Being able to educate others while also spreading our company's mission has been an accomplishment close to my heart."
The Multi-Location Marketing Leader is a podcast exploring how multi-location marketers grow brands and franchises across multiple markets. In every episode, Erin Martin, VP of Marketing at Netsertive, interviews multi-location marketers, franchisees, and other industry players to uncover stories and strategies that will help each listener become a dynamic, multi-location marketing leader.
About Netsertive:
Netsertive is the leading digital advertising solution for multi-location brands and franchises. Founded in 2009, over 1,500 retailers, franchises, auto dealers, and media companies use Netsertive's award-winning technology and team to run localized, digital advertising campaigns at scale. For more information on how Netsertive offloads the burden of executing hyperlocal search, display, social, video, and connected TV campaigns at scale, while providing national and local ROI analysis tools, visit www.netsertive.com or send us a message at info@netsertive.com.
Contact:
Madeleine Park, Netsertive
(800) 940-4351
