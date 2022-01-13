Let's Talk Interactive Featured in McKnights Home Care Article About Telemedicine

Let's Talk Interactive (LTI), a leading provider of whole telehealth solutions, is reimagining telehealth from the ground up.
And, as the topics of telehealth and telemedicine remain in focus, LTI has a unique opportunity to capitalize on this attention to build brand awareness and position themselves as experts in the industry.
In fact, according to a study conducted by the American Psychiatric Association, 43% of adults want to continue to use telehealth services after the pandemic and 34% would prefer telehealth to an in-person office visit.
With this in mind, in an effort to build brand awareness, drive targeted leads, educate the industry, increase website traffic, earn media mentions, and more, LTI joined Newswire's Media Advantage Plan (MAP).
A major focus of the MAP is securing earned media mentions for its clients, and LTI's feature in a McKnights Home Care article titled Telemedicine targeted to the home is a testament to that.
In the article that was facilitated by the team at Newswire, LTI's recent partnership with Arkos Health to reduce unnecessary hospitalizations for post-acute care patients was highlighted. Additionally, LTI's Operations Manager, Matt Robinson, spoke about the company's customizable telehealth software solutions and more.
"Turning our client's owned media into earned media is a top priority for our team," said Charlie Terenzio, CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications at Newswire. "Our experts act as an extension of Let's Talk Interactive's team to identify and earn additional media mentions like this one in McKnights Home Care to position them as thought leaders."
With a goal to become the leader in telehealth software communications providers and as part of the MAP, Let's Talk Interactive will continue to work with Newswire to identify media opportunities, create compelling stories, launch targeted campaigns, stand out in the marketplace, and more.
To learn more about how Newswire's integrated solutions are helping companies grow their audience, expand their reach, and implement an effective go-to-market strategy, visit Newswire.com today.
About Newswire
Newswire is a technology company that delivers press release distribution, earned media outreach, SEO traffic, and lead generation through campaign automation to help businesses land impactful media coverage, drive website traffic, generate qualified leads, and grow brand awareness. Through its industry-leading technology and its commitment to customer satisfaction, Newswire provides true value for businesses at a fraction of the cost of other solutions.
To learn more about press release distribution or the Media Advantage Plan, visit Newswire.com and check out why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction in our industry for four years in a row.
For more information, visit http://www.newswire.com.
Contact Information:
Charlie Terenzio
CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications
Newswire
Office: 813-480-3766
Email: charlie@newswire.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.