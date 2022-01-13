Let's Talk Interactive Featured in McKnights Home Care Article About Telemedicine

NEW YORK - January 13, 2022 - (

Let's Talk Interactive (LTI), a leading provider of whole telehealth solutions, is reimagining telehealth from the ground up.

And, as the topics of telehealth and telemedicine remain in focus, LTI has a unique opportunity to capitalize on this attention to build brand awareness and position themselves as experts in the industry.

In fact, according to a study conducted by the American Psychiatric Association, 43% of adults want to continue to use telehealth services after the pandemic and 34% would prefer telehealth to an in-person office visit.

With this in mind, in an effort to build brand awareness, drive targeted leads, educate the industry, increase website traffic, earn media mentions, and more, LTI joined Newswire's Media Advantage Plan (MAP).

A major focus of the MAP is securing earned media mentions for its clients, and LTI's feature in a McKnights Home Care article titled Telemedicine targeted to the home is a testament to that.

In the article that was facilitated by the team at Newswire, LTI's recent partnership with Arkos Health to reduce unnecessary hospitalizations for post-acute care patients was highlighted. Additionally, LTI's Operations Manager, Matt Robinson, spoke about the company's customizable telehealth software solutions and more.

"Turning our client's owned media into earned media is a top priority for our team," said Charlie Terenzio, CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications at Newswire. "Our experts act as an extension of Let's Talk Interactive's team to identify and earn additional media mentions like this one in McKnights Home Care to position them as thought leaders."

With a goal to become the leader in telehealth software communications providers and as part of the MAP, Let's Talk Interactive will continue to work with Newswire to identify media opportunities, create compelling stories, launch targeted campaigns, stand out in the marketplace, and more.

