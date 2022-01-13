Web 3.0 Mobile Gateway - Slope Wallet Downloads Exceed 600,000

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2022) - As one of the core products of Slope Finance, Slope wallet is becoming a useful and influential product for the mobile-first market. Since June 22, 2021, when the Android and iOS of Slope wallet App went live, Slope wallet has been in a high growth rate, with downloads increasing at 10% per month since September. Furthermore, Slope reached a growth peak in the last month of 2021, with 200,000 downloads throughout December alone. As a result, Slope wallet has officially surpassed the 600,000 user benchmark and has become a pivotal part of the infrastructure in Web 3.0.
Slope Wallet Downloads Exceed 600,000
As a mobile wallet with 600,000+ users, Slope wallet has scaled rapidly in just six months, thanks to the investment of early backers and the opportunities offered by the Solana ecosystem.
Slope wallet aims to be the best mobile gateway for Web 3.0, with a mission to build the most trusted decentralized financial product. The Slope wallet is accelerating towards this goal with services in terms of product, fiat payment portals, and Web 3.0 access features helping pull ahead of competitors.
Product Services: Slope wallet, as the first mobile wallet on Solana, supports cross-platform (Android & iOS & Chrome) with a fast arrival rate allowing users to achieve sub-second transactions. The wallet is based on the asset flow pool provided by Raydium, allowing users to do a swift exchange. Furthermore, Slope Nucleus enables users to focus on Solana's latest news, rankings, and activities. And finally, Slope NFT Market gives users easy access to the NFT marketplace on their mobile phones, boosting Solana's NFT marketplace visibility.
Fiat payments: The partnership with Moonpay makes Slope the first Solana eco-wallet with a fiat portal. Slope users can now purchase crypto assets through Moonpay's fiat portal. In addition, the partnership brings broad market access to mobile-first for both sides.
Web 3.0 Access: Slope wallet provides users with a one-stop service platform where users can reach all the Web 3.0 projects in the Solana ecosystem, including popular sectors such as DeFi, NFT, GameFi, and more. Aggregating these Web 3.0 projects offers Slope's users access to Web 3.0 projects in the place.
With the mission of being the gateway for Web 3.0, Slope wallet will support multi-chain such as Ethereum, BSC, and Terra in Q1 2022. In addition, Slope will help users move assets among different blockchains.
About Slope Finance
Building the World's Best Mobile Gateway for Web 3.0.
Slope Finance, a community-driven full-stack platform that consists of a DEX, Wallet, and NFTs built atop Solana, provides blazing-fast speed, nearly-zero transaction fees, and an intuitive interface to users.
Find Slope on:
Website: https://slope.finance/#/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/slope_finance
Telegram: https://t.me/Slope_community
Discord: https://discord.gg/BpsJwr8Q
Contact:
Slope Finance
+852 46755002
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109995
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.