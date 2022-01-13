Semiconductor Lithography Equipment Market Drivers and Key Players Strategies Analyzed

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 08:34:14 / Comserve Inc. / -- Semiconductor Lithography Equipment Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The market for semiconductor lithography equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2 % over the forecast period (2020 - 2025). Lithography machines are one of the core pieces of equipment in chip manufacturing.



- Semiconductor lithography equipment has become essential for world industries. This is because it is used for printing minute circuits on semiconductors, which are key devices supporting the information-oriented society.

- For instance, semiconductor lithography systems are essential for the fabrication of semiconductor devices used in devices as cameras, smartphones and automobiles.

- The minute exposure technology of semiconductor lithography equipment has evolved in particular to g-line, i-line and excimer laser (KrF/ArF) steppers. EUVL (Extreme Ultra Violet Lithography), which is super minute exposure technology, has been developed as the next generation lithography.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-90524



Key Market Trends



Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography to Dominate the Market



- Semiconductor lithography equipment has seen many advances over the years, adopting a large lens with high numeral aperture (NA) or using short wavelength light as the light source. However, as gate length decreases below 30nm, the patterning ability of existing liquid immersion ArF lithography equipment reaches its limit.

- Accordingly, the semiconductor industry has been preparing for new semiconductor lithography under the name EUV to enable 10nm-class scale processes. Netherlands-based ASML has a monopoly on EUV equipment and each unit costs between about USD 81 million and USD 122 million.

- By utilizing the light of a 13.5nm wavelength, much shorter than existing ArF wavelength of 193nm, EUV allows much finer semiconductor circuit patterns without multi-patterning. Through this, the number of processing steps is reduced and thus manufacturing time shorter than current multi-patterning, such as Quadruple Patterning Technique (QPT)

- However, applying EUV to chips such as DRAMs is a challenging process requiring the most advanced technology. Regarding DRAMs, it is expected that EUV will be partially used in 2020 in manufacturing chips of 1ynm or smaller.



Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Market



- The United States issued a new set of trade rules that hamper American-made semiconductor equipment sales to China. The US clampdown on ZTE and Huawei has compelled Chinese companies to explore self-developed lithography equipment.

- In May 2020, Samsung announced that it will open a new production line in Pingze City, south of Seoul, and begin mass production of 5nm chips in the second half of 2021. Previously, Samsung had planned to start producing this chip on the production line in Hwaseong, South Korea this year.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-90524



- Moreover, according to SEMI, China is expected to be the leading country in fab investment in 2020, with more than USD 20 billion in expenditure, driven by memory and foundry projects, and funded by both multinational and domestic companies. Currently, 25 new fab construction projects are underway or planned in China.

- Although China's chip manufacturing industry has a foundation and customers, there is still a large technical gap with the Western countries, particularly in the areas of high-end process chips, single crystal furnaces, lithography machines, coating/developing equipment and other equipment market.



Competitive Landscape



The market is concentrated in nature due to few of the vendors such as ASML, Veeco and Nikon occupying the majority share of the market. The key equipment for semiconductor manufacturing is basically monopolized by American and Japanese companies.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Miniaturization and Extra Functionality by Electric Vehicles and Advanced Mobile Devices

4.2.2 Growing Innovation by Specialist Equipment Vendors offering Brand New Lithography Tools

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Challenges Regarding Complexity of Pattern in Manufacturing Process

4.4 Semiconductor Lithography Equipment Technology Roadmap

4.5 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Assessment of Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Lithography Equipment Market



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

Request For Full Report >> Semiconductor Lithography Equipment Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Semiconductor Lithography Equipment Market Drivers and Key Players Strategies Analyzed appeared first on Comserveonline.