Asia Industry 4.0 Market Report Examines Latest Trends and Key Drivers Supporting Growth

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 08:33:58 / Comserve Inc. / -- Asia Industry 4.0 Market including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status.



The Asia Industry 4.0 Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 24% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025). Digitization and Industry 4.0 revolution are acting as a catalyst for the growth of automation among manufacturing industries, by using smarter and automated solutions, such as robotics and control systems, that enhances the performance metrics of the production processes.



- Asia has been an early adopter of technological advancements, mentioned above. The market in these developing economies poses a key advantage in implementing industrial automation since they are not tormented by rebuilding legacy automation systems and machine investments.​

- With IoT at the center of new technological approaches for development, production, and the entire logistics chain, it drove the country's adoption of industrial automation. For instance, according to the Chinese government, Industrial IoT (IIoT) is expected to grow, accounting for around USD 65 billion by 2020. These goals have been attributed by enabling companies to draw up medium and long-term strategic plans to embrace the advantages of Industry 4.0.

- The launch of Smart Advanced Manufacturing and Rapid Transformation Hub (SAMARTH) Udyog Bharat 4.0 by Department of Heavy Industry, Government of India under its scheme on Enhancement of Competitiveness in Indian Capital Goods Sector led the first step. And in February 2020, the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) and QLEAP Academy reported that large manufacturing companies in Pune are actively deploying sensors, IoT, data analytics, AI and other technologies.

- However, amidst the COVID-19 outbreak and Asian countries experiencing Strict lockdowns, the developments concerning Industry 4.0 are expected to be impacted for the next couple of 6-8 months. Factory closures and shifts in investments are primary factors for the same. Multiple vendors of factory automation solutions have shut their facilities in the wake of curbing the spread of the virus.



Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-86466



Key Market Trends



Manufacturing Industry Expected to Hold a Significant Share



- Manufacturing Industry is one of the most significant contributors to the economy of Asia-Pacific and is currently undergoing a rapid digital transformation. Low-end global manufacturing firms are increasingly moving their operations to Southeast Asia to cut costs due to inexpensive workforce availability in the region.

- Industrial IoT (IIoT) is being adopted significantly in the region in the manufacturing industry. As per CIC estimates, IIoT in China was approximately CNY 115.7 billion in 2014, which accounted for roughly 18% share of the global IIoT, and is expected to reach CNY 150 billion by 2020. Further, computer and network technologies, such as cloud computing and mobile computing, are also being implemented in these systems, which is expected to boost the adoption of Industry 4.0 in the country.

- Furthermore, in India, the manufacturing industry has gradually emerged as one of the high-growth sectors. ‘Make in India' program places India on the world map as a manufacturing hub and provides global recognition to the Indian economy. Also, India is poised to become the fifth-largest manufacturing country in the world by the end of 2020. Moreover, manufacturing giants, such as GE, Siemens, HTC, Toshiba, and Boeing, have either set up or are in the process of setting up manufacturing plants in India. These trends are expected to boost the adoption of Industry 4.0 in their plants in the future.

- The trend is also augmented by the recent investment of more than JPY 30 billion by Mitsubishi to increase the output of its factory automation system products to meet growing demand. Further, the company also plans to establish a new plant near its existing facility in Aichi Prefecture and rebuilding an existing plant in Nagoya to bolster production capacity. Similar initiatives are expected to boost the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies across the region's manufacturing industry.



Japan Expected to Hold a Significant Share



- In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan has been at the forefront of transforming into an automated industrial economy, where the country is adopting the Industry 4.0 faster. The country has emerged as a manufacturing hub for factory automation products and supplies it to other regional markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

- Presence of multiple automobile manufacturers, electronic product manufacturing industry, food processing industry makes Japan an important market in this region. Japan, with its highly-developed robotic sector and automation technologies, can be regarded as one of the global leaders in the employment of robotics and automation in the production processes.

- According to the latest report by IFR published in 2019, Japan stands second in the world with 55.2 thousand annual installations of industrial robots, after China with 154 thousand annual installations. Also, the country is the largest manufacturer of industrial robots, catering to 52% of the global demand.

- Moreover, the automotive and electronics sectors are the most productive manufacturing sectors in the country, heavily reliant on automation. This is likely to drive automation and digital transformation in the manufacturing processes of various goods.



Competitive Landscape



Request For Full Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-86466

Competitive Landscape of the Asia Industry 4.0 Market is fragmented owing to the presence of several regional players, like several Industrial Robots manufacturers, such as Mitsubishi, Yokogawa, and many more, in countries like Japan. Also, the steady growth of the manufacturing industry in developing economies like China and India, are also providing several growth prospects for the companies.



- November 2019 - Rockwell Automation teamed up with Accenture's Industry X.0 to develop a digital offering to help industrial clients move beyond existing manufacturing solutions to transform their entire connected enterprise. The collaboration is designed to capitalize on the expertise of both companies to deliver new capabilities for greater industrial supply chain optimization.



Reasons to Purchase this report:



- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Favorable Governmental Initiatives and Collaborations Between Stakeholders in the Region

4.2.2 Strong Growth in the SEA Region

4.2.3 Growth in Demand for Industrial Robotics

4.2.4 Digital Transformation Initiatives Undertaken by SME's

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Relative Lack of Awareness on the ROI Related to Adoption of Industry 4.0

4.3.2 Need For Significant Investments To Realize Benefits

4.3.3 Workforce & Standardization Related Challenges

4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Industry Readiness for Industry 4.0 in Asia

4.6 PESTEL Analysis

4.7 Key Industry Collaborations and Partnerships

4.8 Competitive Positioning of Asia Relative to Other Major Regions in Industry 4.0 Adoption

4.9 Industry Ecosystem Analysis in Asia

4.10 Impact of COVID-19 on the adoption of Industry 4.0

4.11 Technology Snapshot

4.11.1 Evolution & Building Blocks of Industry 4.0

4.11.2 Key Enablers & Advancements – 5G Readiness in Asia

4.11.3 Key Technical and Economical Considerations Related to Industry 4.0



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology Type

5.1.1 Industrial Robotics

5.1.2 IIoT

5.1.3 AI & ML

5.1.4 Blockchain

5.1.5 Extended Reality

5.1.6 Digital Twin

5.1.7 3D Printing

5.1.8 Other Technologies

5.2 By End-user

5.2.1 Manufacturing

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Oil & Gas

5.2.4 Energy & Utilities

5.2.5 Electronics & Foundry

5.2.6 Food & Beverage

5.2.7 Aerospace & Defense

5.2.8 Other End-user verticals (Other Process Industries & Industrial Processing industries)

5.3 By Country

5.3.1 China

5.3.2 South Korea

5.3.3 Japan

5.3.4 India

5.3.5 Indonesia

5.3.6 Rest of South-East Asia



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Mitsubishi Electric

6.1.2 Omron Corporation

6.1.3 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

6.1.4 Fanuc Corporation

6.1.5 Yaskawa Electric Corporation

6.1.6 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.1.7 General Electric Company

6.1.8 ABB Ltd.

6.1.9 Cisco Systems, Inc.

6.1.10 Intel Corporation

6.1.11 IBM Corporation

6.1.12 Denso Corporation



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



Request For Full Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-86466

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Asia Industry 4.0 Market Report Examines Latest Trends and Key Drivers Supporting Growth appeared first on Comserveonline.