Fiber Bragg Grating Sensor Market : Industry Development Scenario and Forecast

The Fiber Bragg Grating Sensor Market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025). These sensors have an intrinsic capability to measure multiple parameters along with a single fiber, such as temperature, strain, pressure, among others. These are multi-point sensing arrays consisting of multiple relatively low-cost FBGs, offer the flexibility of design, making them ideal to be used for various sensing applications and implemented in multiple fields and industries.



- These sensors owing to their high sensitivity, less power consumption, and high resistance to electromagnetic interference, are witnessing their application across multiple industries apart from the telecommunications sector, and in LAN operations. They are widely being employed in the aerospace industry, smart buildings, in the generation of wind energy, among others.

- Fiber Bragg grating (FBG) strain sensor arrays (surface-mounted or embedded) possess the capability to monitor the mechanical behavior of rotor blades in different types of wind turbines. Premounted FBG sensors can further help in remote monitoring (online) the condition of the blades while rotating or stationary, and under various wind conditions.

Key Market Trends



Aerospace Segment to Witness Significant Growth



- The aerospace industry is characterized by the harsh and complex operating environment and choosing a suitable sensor to withstand such external environment extremities and performs at the desired accuracy, reliability, precision and repeatability is of prime importance for the players in the industry.

- Further, in aircraft protection systems, in order to measure and monitor the temperature along the aircraft bleed air ducts, control valves, and in critical areas of the plane, fiber optic technology configures easier and faster solutions for aircraft manufacturers to install more reliable and lighter weight.

- The safety monitoring and tracking of the aircraft are becoming more and more crucial. Under aerodynamic loading, the aircraft wing produces large bending and torsional deformation, that seriously affects the safety of aircraft. The fiber optic sensing technology for the aircraft wing shape measurement has gradually proved itself to be a real-time and online dynamic measurement method with good characteristics.

- For instance, according to Boeing's recent aerospace study, over the next two decades, there could be a demand for over 40,000 new aircraft across the globe, where the net market value is estimated to be cross USD 6 trillion. The growing demand for aircraft fleet is likely to be a direct trigger for these sensors, during the forecast period and beyond.



North America is Expected to Witness Significant Growth



- Stringent government regulations regarding the passenger's safety and the significantly growing aerospace industries in the North American region are significantly driving the market for fiber Bragg grating sensors in the region.

- With the ongoing concern about the population's health in the country such as the United States owing to the increasing rate of chronic diseases in the country, the usage of these sensors for medical application is expected to experience a positive demand. For instance, according to the center for disease control and prevention, currently, at least one in six American people are suffering from some type of chronic disease.

- The advancements in technologies such as sensing, imaging, and metrology over the last decade, in the United States, have been critically dependent on optics and photonics. The increase in demand for precision sensing has significantly led to a progressive movement toward optically-based measurements.

- Canada has also been investing heavily in its healthcare sector. With the application of these sensors increasing in the medical field, the country can be viewed as a lucrative market. The medical device industry is a rapidly growing area of opportunity for the optics technology, with applications ranging from diagnostics to surgical tools to therapeutics.



Competitive Landscape



The Fiber Bragg Grating Sensor Market is highly competitive owing to the presence of multiple vendors in the market supplying products for multiple end-users in domestic and international markets. The market appears to be moderately concentrated with major players adopting strategies like product innovation, mergers, and acquisitions, in order to expand presence and stay competitive in the market. Some of the major players in the market are FBGS International NV, Smart Fibres Ltd, Micron Optics, Timbercon Inc. among others.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market.

