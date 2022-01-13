Digital Signage Services Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 08:34:09 / Comserve Inc. / -- Digital Signage Services Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The digital signage services market is expected to grow at 11.2% CAGR during the forecast period of 2020-2025. Digital signage enables content and messages to be displayed on an electronic screen and can be changed without modification to the physical sign. The adoption of digital signage is becoming more popular and mainstream with technological advancements and reduction in price.



- Major enterprises across the world have previously used static bulletin boards for company announcements. The static bulletin process was time-consuming and challenging to keep updated every time, so most companies moved towards digital signage technology. For example, in December 2019, Retractable truck bed cover manufacturer Retrax turned to Noventri Digital Signage to improve its brand communication. For excellence in communications, the company relies on Noventri. Noventri's digital signage delivers information to staff in critical areas throughout the Retrax manufacturing plant. Noventri is providing installation, maintenance, and support services to its customers.

Key Market Trends



Commercial End-user Vertical is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate Over the Forecast Period



- The commercial players integrate the digital tools at their disposal to share relevant and profitable content at their premises and integrate digital ads into their stores or other premises to create a distinct in-store user experience. According to Samsung, 53% of shoppers base their initial perception of the store on the exterior of the business front, making signage in commercial vertical vital for the operating players.

- For example, Ecoalf, a sustainable fashion brand that makes garments from recycled plastic bottles, has chosen TRISON World to provide digital signage technology to all its selling points. The challenge brought to TRISON by the brand consisted of integrating digital signage technology to stand out in the tech space by maintaining its Eco-sustainable model.

- Movie theatre and cinema businesses are also moving away from traditional visual merchandising like static POS material, big carton displays, to fully digital displays. For example, Pathe Arnhem has implemented its first full ‘digital' movie theatre in the Netherlands utilizing a digital signage solution and services from Zetadisplay AB. Zetadisplay provides services like broadcasting, content and template production, concept and branding strategy, hardware concept and design, installation, monitoring, and support.



Europe Geography Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant Share Throughout the Forecast Period



- Digital signage continues to constitute a significant percentage of advertising revenue across enterprises operating in different industry verticals. This is mainly possible due to digital signage's inherent benefits, such as quick information dispensation, effortless control, and modification. According to IAB Europe, the European digital advertising market stood at EUR 64.8 billion during fiscal 2019, UK, Germany, France, and Russia being the top contributors in the region in the same respective order.

- Additionally, European digital advertising is growing significantly year on year; according to IAB Europe, digital advertising grew by 12.3% in 2019, driven by strong growth in video, mobile, and social spending. While the Western European market is quite mature compared to Eastern Europe, both are expected to witness significant growth.

- The UK is home to many media and technology companies. It is also Europe's capital for Digital out of Home and Digital Signage at the Point of Sale (PoS). According to a recent study in the UK, DOOH ads are twice as likely to be seen and are 2.5 times more impactful than OOH ads in the region. According to Campaign, Britons see as many as 1.1 billion DOOH ads during a week; the numbers are up by 36% compared to the previous year. This signifies the growth of digital signage solutions and services in the country.



Competitive Landscape



The digital signage services market is moderately competitive and consists of a significant number of global and regional players. These players account for a considerable share in the market and focus on expanding their customer base. These vendors focus on the research and development activities, strategic partnerships, and other organic & inorganic growth strategies to earn a competitive edge over the forecast period.

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Emphasis on Content Creation and Personalization Features

4.3.2 Steady Increase in Adoption of Digital Signage Display Installations to Create New Opportunities for Service Providers

4.4 Market Challenges

4.4.1 Operational & Price Concerns Due to Growing Market Participation

4.5 Industry Stakeholder Analysis

4.6 Market Opportunities

4.7 Impact of COVID-19 on the Digital Signage Industry

4.7.1 Growth in Adoption from Healthcare and Government Agencies for Effective Information Sharing

4.7.2 Introduction of Smart Signage Solutions and Touchless Solutions that Lend a Hand in Integrating Advanced Features to Ensure Citizen Safety & Protection

4.8 Coverage on the Evolving Business Models and TCO of Digital Signage Solutions



