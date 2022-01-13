Vivos Solutions Chooses Railtown AI

Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2022) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. RAIL ("Railtown" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Vivos Solutions, an established provider of cloud data management solutions for educational institutions, has chosen Railtown's AI Application to help Vivos monitor, analyze and prioritize errors and issues in real-time.

"We are always looking for ways to improve our product and provide peace of mind to our customers and ourselves. We do everything we can to protect our customer's data and abide by data privacy and residency requirements. Railtown.ai simplified this whole process by bucketing together errors using its unique AI engine and then notifying us only of new and repeat issues in the logs in every new build. This capability highlighted issues that needed attention but were getting lost in the logs. Instead of a flood of log notifications, we now get a targeted and manageable set of notifications that helps us identify and fix issues. Railtown.ai also identifies PII (Personally Identifiable Information) related data leaks in the logs and notifies us of these, making it easier for us to address any privacy issues. Using railtown.ai, we have improved the quality of and confidence in our code," says Vivos Co-Founder Khalid Ansari.

Cory Brandolini, CEO of Railtown comments, "We are thrilled to be working with Vivos and assisting them in their mission to provide best in class data management solutions for education."

ABOUT VIVOS SOLUTIONS INC.

Vivos Solutions creates data management solutions for education, allowing school and district staff to collect, manage and report on key student, parent and internal data so they can make their processes more efficient, see data and analytics in real-time, and respond to changes or issues in their education community more quickly and with better results.

ABOUT RAILTOWN AI TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Railtown has developed a SAAS-delivered solution for software development teams that utilizes AI to drive optimizations and deliver insights at every stage of software development. Railtown converts CI/CD systems to full CI/CD/CM (continuous monitoring) systems - monitor, diagnose, and prioritize errors from the whole CI/CD environment on a single platform. Railtown's Continuous Machine Learning Application will empower developers to accelerate innovation while ensuring their applications reliability and increasing velocity.

