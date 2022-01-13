Hank Payments Expands Leadership Team Appoints Chief Digital and Marketing Officer

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2022) - Hank Payments Corp. HANK ("Hank" or the "Company"), a North American financial technology company that acts as a consumer's financial concierge, using powerful technology to automate the complexities of personal cash flow management, is pleased to announce that Matthew Mitchell has joined as Chief Digital and Marketing Officer.

Mr. Mitchell brings a wealth of experience in branding, digital marketing, and social media, having held digital marketing roles at Twitter, Xaxis, FreshBooks and most recently at CIBC. He built and operated new growth channels for FreshBooks, successfully delivering optimized CAC to LTV ratios and was also responsible for mass customer communications for CIBC's recent rebranding.

Historically, the predictability of digital acquisitions coupled with the cash and margin returns has been appealing for Hank, and as planned, Hank looks towards digital growth being more prominent in CY 2022 and beyond. Led by Mr. Mitchell, the Company's bolstered digital marketing team will focus on organic growth as well as cultivate acquired books.

His appointment will amplify Hank's direct-to-consumer channel, further advance its digital properties and expand the Company's marketing and brand management capabilities. He is immediately active in shaping the Hank digital customer acquisition strategy, which is expected to commence scaling in first half of calendar 2022.

"Matt's background in digital strategy, brand messaging, and website conversion optimization will be instrumental in ramping up Hank's customer growth," said Jeff Guthrie, President & COO. "We are delighted that Matt has chosen to lead Hank's consumer marketing and digital channels as we embark on this next step in our Company's growth. Furthermore, Matt will be instrumental in integrating brands and accretive customer books we acquire."

"I am excited to be joining Hank and working with the team to raise awareness of our purpose and of the powerful platform we have to help customers improve their financial wellness," said Matt. "With market factors like interest rates and consumer debt loads rising, I feel what Hank has to offer has never been more relevant and I am eager to start work growing our digital channel."

About Hank Payments Corp.

Hank is a financial technology company. The Hank software platform (the "Hank Platform") acts as a consumer's personal, financial concierge using a powerful technology to automate the complexities of personal cash flow management. Through its FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) insured bank partners in the United States, Hank helps consumers in every state find funds in their existing cash flow and speed up the retirement of liabilities. The Hank Platform debits consumers when they have cash, stores the cash with partner banks, then automatically instructs partner banks to pay bills and loans as they come due, and often sooner than required. Approximately half of Hank's customers are financially sound and use the Hank Platform for convenience, while the other half improve their payment performance through the use of the Hank Platform. One hundred percent of Hank's customers are in the USA and pay setup and ongoing monthly processing fees while remaining on the Hank Platform for an average of three years. Hank continues to innovate and anticipates launching more expansive features to its expected growing customer base that will provide greater visibility into their cash flow, credit performance, and viability to borrow or refinance at lower rates, including introducing Hank customers to interested lenders.

