JumpTask Launches a Flexible Earning Platform as the Great Resignation Intensifies

LOS ANGELES - January 13, 2022 - (

)

One-third of the U.S. workforce is currently made of independent contractors or gig workers. It's not just the U.S., either: the disruption of traditional employment is witnessed worldwide, and it's only growing stronger in the wake of the pandemic. Millions of people are leaving full-time positions to gain the much-needed freedom to set their own workload, hours, and working conditions.

Currently valued at $400 billion, the global gig economy is still not without flaws of its own. Better paid gigs require specific skills or experience - and in some cases, even financial investments. Gigs that pay less are easier - however, one needs multiple options to earn a tangible income. With the entry bar set high, extra income streams remain unattainable for millions worldwide.

A newly launched web platform called JumpTask strives to solve this issue by helping gig workers connect with businesses looking to outsource microtasks that can be completed with no need for specific skills or experience. "By doing so, JumpTask will bridge the gap between those willing to complete tasks in exchange for rewards and businesses looking for access to a worldwide audience," JumpTask's co-founder and CEO Juozapas M. Preiksa explains.

JumpTask enables the user to combine multiple earning opportunities, thus maximizing their chances of making money online without necessarily having particular skills (in some instances, they might not even need to put in actual effort - e.g., sharing their device's resources). Business partners, on the other hand, can save money and time by having their tasks completed by millions of the platform's users instead of overloading their teams or hiring temporary staff.

According to Preiksa, JumpTask strives to take existing business models and adapt them for blockchain-based operation: "This way, global leaders could enjoy the convenience of having the world's largest workforce at their fingertips." Leveraging the principles of decentralization and smart contract templates, the platform will revolutionize the gig economy, benefiting both employers and employees.

In addition, JumpTask helps gig workers explore the crypto world, as all the payments on the platform are made in its own cryptocurrency - JumpToken (JMPT). This allows JumpTask to speed up monetary transfers and minimize their costs. By making the gig economy accessible for anyone, JumpTask aims to become the world's largest crypto project in terms of its user base in as soon as two years.

About JumpTask

JumpTask is a gig economy-based marketplace that allows businesses to make the most out of the collective skills possessed by a globally dispersed workforce. It is expected to attract up to 50 million new users in the next two years.

Visit: jumptask.io

Press contact: press@jumptask.io

Press Release Service by

Original Source: