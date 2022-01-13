Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2021 (Trending Report)

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 08:02:58 / Comserve Inc. / -- The market size of cognitive assessment and training in healthcare market is expected to grow from USD 962.0 million in 2016 to USD 4,127.2 million by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 33.8% during the forecast period.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The market size of cognitive assessment and training in healthcare market is expected to grow from USD 962.0 million in 2016 to USD 4,127.2 million by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 33.8% during the forecast period. The growing number of aged people across the globe is one of the factors driving the incidents of cognitive impairments. With the increase in the number of baby boomers in developing countries crossing the age of 65 years, the incidence of cognitive impairments is expected to increase dramatically. Moreover, it has become very crucial to introduce new approaches to prevent and tackle the primary, secondary, and tertiary cognitive impairments.

People are becoming more concerned regarding their memory performance and enhancement. Today, almost all the assessment and training methods involve at least one measure, which is monitored, scored, or interpreted with the help of computers or other technologies. However, stringent government regulations across the globe, negative publicity about brain training efficiency, and time constraints in developing clinically validated brain fitness software have hindered the growth of the cognitive assessment and training market.

"Pen- and paper-based assessment is expected to contribute the highest revenue among other assessment type methods during the forecast period"

Pen- and paper-based assessment is a traditional approach for measuring the cognitive behavior of an individual and remains largely the standard for the assessment of cognitive decline. The segment includes revenues generated by performing and analyzing pen- and paper-based cognitive assessment tests, such as Standardized Mini-Mental Status Examination (SMMSE), Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive (ADAS-Cog), clock drawing test, and others by doctors and other professionals.

"Brain training is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period"

Brain training includes intense and mental cognitive exercises to focus and work on the brain's core cognitive skills. Increasing awareness for brain health among people has made brain training an attractive exercise that focuses on improving the weak cognitive skills. The adoption of brain training is more in North America, as people in the region want to improve their cognitive ability.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key people. The break-up of profiles of primary participants is as follows:

• By Company: Tier 1: 40 %, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 30%

• By Designation: C level: 68%, Director level: 17%, and Others: 15%

• By Region: North America: 40%, Asia-Pacific (APAC): 40%, and Europe: 20%







Research Coverage:

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the cognitive assessment and training in healthcare market, which is segmented on the basis of assessment types, components (solutions and services), applications, and regions. The assessment types include pen- and paper-based, hosted, and biometrics assessments. The next segment is component types, which are divided into solutions and services; the solutions segment is further segmented into assessment, data management, project management, data analysis & reporting, and others (including rater training and prescreening solution); the services segment has been categorized into training & support and consulting. The application segment consists of clinical trials, screening & diagnostic, brain training, academic research, and others (including patient recruitment and patient engagement). The report attempts to forecast the market size with respect to five main regions, namely, the Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the cognitive assessment and training in healthcare market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market, and the subsegments across the different end users and regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitors and gain more insights to better their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, new product developments, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions.

