One Resource Group Selects Proformex

Proformex and One Resource Group have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at improving the life insurance ownership experience for clients. Their objective is to provide easier access to timely, relevant data to empower better decisions and analysis to ensure clients receive the outcomes they expect. Given the strength of both companies' networks, the entire industry stands to benefit from their collaboration.
One Resource Group is a brokerage that brings a wide variety of services to their clients. With specialties in life insurance, annuity, long term care, disability and other products, One Resource Group aims to be a single source for all corresponding service requirements. One area in which they felt they could help better support their clients is with access to insurance technology.
"It was really important to us to simplify some of the servicing life insurance policies require, because it became far too cumbersome to manage individual policies at the rate we were scaling," said Tony Wilson, Executive Vice President of One Resource Group. "With Proformex, we're able to streamline the tasks associated with post-sale policy servicing and provide a seamless transition of information from one agent to the next. This ultimately helps us maintain the excellent level of service that our clients have grown accustomed to while working with us."
"The partnership with One Resource Group is a natural fit, because providing better transparency across channels is at the heart of their mission as well as ours," said Kelly Lytle, Vice President of Sales of Proformex. "We are excited to work with One Resource Group as their life insurance servicing platform. They are a tremendous team, and we look forward to years of partnership and collaboration to come."
About One Resource Group
One Resource Group, founded in 2002, offers a vast range of insurance services, including case design, case management, advanced markets, and experienced underwriting. They strive to partner with their clients to expand their business and continue to be a leader in the industry for knowledge and innovation.
About Proformex
Proformex is the life insurance service platform for modern advisors. Proformex builds solutions to help independent advisors attract, nurture, and grow their life insurance business through client policyowner service. Proformex delivers multicarrier visibility, distributor collaboration, and performance reporting for advisors and brokers in a single, secure platform.
Media Contact
David Morris
(855) 341-1331
