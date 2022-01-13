Telecom Service Assurance Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2021 (Trending Report)

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 07:52:08 / Comserve Inc. / -- The telecom service assurance market size is estimated to grow from USD 4.30 billion in 2016 to USD 7.01 billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.3%.



The telecom service assurance market size is estimated to grow from USD 4.30 billion in 2016 to USD 7.01 billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The market is driven by factors, such as need for high optimization & increased cost savings, voluminous increase in the number of subscribers, and ability to measure the performance of a service and Quality of Service (QoS). However, resistance to modify an organization and adopt new technologies & data privacy issues are the major factors hindering the growth of the telecom service assurance market globally.

Network performance monitoring solution is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The network performance monitoring segment among the telecom service assurance software is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, as it collects, analyzes, and presents network QoS; availability & traffic information; and proactively detects irregular network behavior & service degradations in near real time, thereby improving the network performance. An effective network performance monitoring tool helps Communication Service Providers (CSPs) in optimizing end-user experience and maximizing return on network investment.

Professional services segment is expected to have the largest market share in 2016.

With the increasing adoption of telecom service assurance software, the demand for supporting services is also increasing among enterprises. The professional services segment comprises services, such as planning & consulting, operations & maintenance, and system integration, necessary for the successful implementation of telecom service assurance software. The professionals also take care that the software completely supports the business goals with better communication services.

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in 2016, while Asia-Pacific (APAC) is the fastest growing region in terms of CAGR. Vast and diverse geographies and a large subscriber base is the main factor leading to intense operational complexities for the telecom operators in the APAC region. These complexities have led CSPs to invest in standardized telecom service assurance solutions. Further, as broadband and mobile infrastructure is improving in this region, the mobile workforce and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) trends are also gaining momentum, which require the monitoring of their services. These trends in APAC are expected to enable the growth of telecom service assurance solutions, which in turn is expected to help the telecom service assurance market in gaining traction.

The break-up profile of the primary participants is given below as:

• By company: Tier 1 – 24%, Tier 2 – 41%, and Tier 3 – 35%

• By designation: C-level – 57%, Director level – 36%, Others – 7%

• By region: North America – 49%, Europe – 28%, APAC – 16%, RoW – 7%

Research Coverage

The telecom service assurance market has been segmented on the basis of solutions (software and service), organization size, deployment types, and regions. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide key insights into their business overview; products & services; key strategies; new product launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the telecom service assurance market.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

• This report segments the telecom service assurance market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the subsegments across different regions.

• The report helps stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

• This report is expected to help stakeholders to better understand the competitors and gain more insights to better their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, new product developments, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions.

