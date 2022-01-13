Internet of Things (IoT) Testing Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2021 (Trending Report)

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 07:47:00 / Comserve Inc. / -- The IoT testing market size is expected to grow from USD 302.9 million in 2016 to USD 1,378.5 million by 2021, at a CAGR of 35.4% from 2016 to 2021.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The IoT testing market size is expected to grow from USD 302.9 million in 2016 to USD 1,378.5 million by 2021, at a CAGR of 35.4% from 2016 to 2021. Enterprises need flexible infrastructure and platform for developing, testing, and managing applications. DevOps software and solution offers end-to-end planning, coordination, and execution of releases and helps organizations to build collaborative workflows between development and operations to accelerate release cycles of the IoT applications and boost the ROI of enterprises. However, for the agile development of IoT applications and DevOps, there is a critical need for pro-active and automated testing tools and solutions to test IoT applications at the required benchmark and ensure the functionality and performance of IoT applications.

"Device field testing professional service type is expected to gain maximum traction during the forecast period"

The device field testing service provider offers real-time testing assurance of the device operability and workability in the actual field. Such service providers not only test the devices in the static field environment, but also in the dynamic field environment to ensure its actual on field operation to commercial users. Device field testing assures device functionality, compatibility, accessibility, performance, and security to IoT vendors.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Mobile application testing services offered by major testing vendors fundamentally test handheld mobile devices for their functionality, performance, usability, security, among others. In addition to this testing, lab testing, installation testing, load testing, and memory leakage testing are also carried out on mobile devices for its functionality and usability. Mobile application testing service providers offer both automated and manual mobile application testing to their commercial customers to test both native and hybrid mobile applications.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The region holds major dominance owing to its sustainable and well-established economies, which empowers organizations to strongly invest in research and development activities, thereby contributing to the development of new technologies. Various organizations are keen on integrating IoT technologies in their processes that has boosted the growth of the IoT testing market significantly. The APAC market is expected to witness the significant growth and is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the IoT testing market. The region has a competitive advantage over other regions with many players providing local cost-efficient solutions, easy availability of trained labors, and flexible regulations & policies.

In addition, these countries are taking aggressive initiatives to upsurge the IoT infrastructure, enabling commercial users to adopt the cutting-edge technology. The growing adoption of trending technologies such as SaaS based applications and the rising demand for fabric virtualization and DevOps application are responsible for the growth of the IoT testing market.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and sub-segments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key people. Break-up of profile of primary participants is as follows:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 30 %, Tier 2 – 40% and Tier 3 – 30%

• By Designation: C level – 72%, Director level – 14%, Others – 14%

• By Region: North America – 57%, Europe – 14%, APAC – 29%

Research Coverage:

The report includes in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the IoT testing market, with their company profiles, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and key market strategies. The research report segments the IoT testing market by testing type, application type, service type, professional service type and region.





Reasons to buy the Report

The IoT testing market has been segmented on the basis of testing type, application type, service type, professional service type, and region. The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. The overall IoT testing market in this report has been defined as the market size for multiple IoT testing services offered by IoT testing service vendors, inclusive of professional and managed IoT testing services. The report provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. The market numbers are further split into regions.

2. The report helps the stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report will help the stakeholders to better understand the competitors and gain more insights to better their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, new product developments, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 INTRODUCTION 13

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 13

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 13

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 14

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED 14

1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 15

1.4 CURRENCY 15

1.5 LIMITATIONS 15

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 15

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 16

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 16

2.1.1 USE CASES AND TESTING COVERAGE 17

2.1.2 SECONDARY DATA 17

2.1.3 PRIMARY DATA 17

2.1.3.1 Breakdown of primary interviews 18

2.1.3.2 Key industry insights 18

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 19

2.3 ASSUMPTIONS 21

