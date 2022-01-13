Madison Logic Recognized as a Challenger in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Account-Based Marketing Platforms Report

Madison Logic, the leading global digital Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platform, today announced that it has received its highest Critical Capabilities score for Orchestration of Display Advertising, with the highest category score evaluated in the Gartner Critical Capabilities 2022 Report, and it has been positioned by Gartner as a Challenger in the Magic Quadrant 2022 Report based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.
Clients have reported Madison Logic's ability to activate digital account-based marketing programs across ABM Content Syndication, ABM Display Advertising, and ABM Social via LinkedIn is unique amongst the vendors evaluated in the Report. This multi-channel digital approach has proved crucial to driving growth at leading organizations around the world.
Madison Logic enables leading enterprise and fast-growing middle-market companies with the ability to leverage proprietary purchase intent signals to identify and prioritize their target accounts, activate data-driven programs globally across the primary channels revenue marketers rely on, and measure the direct impact on pipeline and business growth.
"Today's most sophisticated enterprise marketers are leveraging account-based strategies to accelerate growth," said Tom O'Regan, CEO of Madison Logic. "With the recognition of our strength in today's dominant paid media channels, ABM Display Advertising and ABM Content Syndication, we look forward to continuing to support global software organizations to prioritize and engage their best accounts across the sales cycle."
Madison Logic recently announced the latest release of the ML Platform, the leading data-driven, multi-channel media activation and account measurement platform for the enterprise, with ML Insights. The combined data set of three independent signals provides global enterprise B2B marketers with a holistic view of companies demonstrating the highest propensity to purchase.
The report evaluates seven account-based marketing platform vendors based on their ability to execute and completeness of vision. According to Gartner, Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct.
Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research provides market analysis in alignment with unique business and technology needs. As the Gartner Magic Quadrant companion report, the Critical Capabilities Report provides more in-depth insight into the product offerings of recognized vendors.
Additional Resources:
- Learn more about Madison Logic's innovative ML Platform
- Complimentary Download, 2022 Magic Quadrant for Account-Based Marketing Platforms
Gartner, "2022 Magic Quadrant for Account-Based Marketing Platforms," Ray Pun, Christy Ferguson, Chris Moody, Julian Poulter, January 2022.
Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Account-Based Marketing Platforms, 4 January 2022, By Ray Pun, Christy Ferguson, Julian Poulter
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
About Madison Logic
Madison Logic empowers B2B marketers to convert their best accounts faster by leveraging unique proprietary purchase signals to find and engage with the most influential individuals throughout the buyer journey. For more information, please visit www.madisonlogic.com.
PR Contact:
Ernestine Belgrave
Account Manager, Kite Hill PR
