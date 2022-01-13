Cone Crushers Market with New Growth Prospect By Top Key Players and forecast

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 07:42:46 / Comserve Inc. / -- Cone Crushers Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The cone crusher market was valued at USD 1,450.3 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 1,988.8 million by 2025, while registering a CAGR of 5.49% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. The crushing and grinding requirement of industries, such as mining, construction, processing, and demolition, changed drastically in the last two decades, where crushers were primarily stationary equipment that used to convert coarse materials to more elegant materials, and eventually, pass them onto the tertiary crushing equipment. Nowadays, the demand for mobile and portable crushers is observing a significant growth.



- Industries that operate crushing equipment are focusing on lowering costs, increasing production, and becoming more energy-efficient, as crushing equipment is the primary reason behind increased energy consumption in these industries. For instance, comminution consumes the most significant part of the energy used in mining operations, of about 30-70%. According to Thermo Fisher, grinding and crushing of ore are energy-intensive and account for about 3-5% of the world's power usage. Owing to this, various vendors in the market are increasingly offering solutions that are energy efficient and save costs. For example, Metso's new Lokotrack LT4MX mobile cone crusher is said to provide excellent energy efficiency with the direct v-belt drive.

Key Market Trends



Mining and Metallurgy is Expected to Hold Major Share



- The metal and mining industry has been recovering from one of its difficult periods in the past decade. The market volatility and the downturns in commodity prices have also created a new trend, where cost-cutting, automation, and operational efficiency have become crucial. This slowdown of the industry has created potential opportunities for significant companies to restructure their offerings and integrate smart practices to provide optimized and sustainable solutions to clients.

- Players in the market are offering equipment that save costs. For example, the Metso MX cone crushers coupled a rotating bowl and piston into one crusher. This patented multi-action technology primarily results in lower operating costs, higher uptime, and more consistent output. These cone crushers are suited for secondary, tertiary, and quaternary crushing stages in hard and soft rock applications. The company also claims that it saves 10% or more in OPEX, compared to traditional cone crushers.

- The mining industry has always encouraged and adopted digitalization and innovation. This trend is expected to help the mining operations to get the most productivity from their assets by using advanced data analytics and the Internet of Things (IoT). Crusher manufacturers around the world are also heading toward the same trend by launching equipment with built-in computer intelligence that allows miners to forecast the equipment wear and reduce the unexpected downtime.



Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth



- The construction industry of China is witnessing growth at a rapid pace, and it is expected to add USD 2.1 trillion to the global construction output by 2030. The country's 'one belt, one road' initiative is driving the co-operation and trade with its neighboring countries, thereby attracting massive investments in the construction sector, which is expected to drive the country's construction equipment. China is also planning to develop 30 logistics hubs in 2020 and 150 in the next five years as part of the significant expansion and transformation of its supply chain industry, which is expected to impact the market in the region positively.

- India is one of the fastest-growing construction markets in the region, and its expenditure is expected to be around USD 13 trillion in the construction industry by 2030. The country's expanding population is generating a vast demand for housing projects, due to the increase in urbanization and disposable income. The focus on the improvement of infrastructure to boost the economic position is also adding to the market opportunity in the region and creating more growth for the cone crushers market in the country, as they are highly deployed in the country's construction sector.



Competitive Landscape



The cone crushers market is home to various established vendors that are intensely competing in the market, based on product innovations. Moreover, multiple vendors operating in the space cover a significant share of the market. However, in terms of market share, few players, such as Metso Corporation and Terex Corporation, occupy substantial shares. Apart from innovation, various market vendors are involved in several mergers and acquisitions to gain market share, regional presence, and technological capabilities.

