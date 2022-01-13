9-Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester Market Overall Study Report with Top Key Players , size and Application

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 07:42:38 / Comserve Inc. / -- 9-Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The market for 9-decanoic acid methyl ester is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% globally. Major factor driving the market studied is the significant demand from personal care segment, along with increased demand for flavors and fragrances. On the flip side, complex processes in extraction of methyl decanoate and unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak is hindering the growth of the market.



- The personal care segment is expected to dominate the application segment of the global 9-decanoic acid methyl ester market as it is extensively used in products such as shampoos, lotions, and soaps, among others.

- Asia-Pacific region represents the largest market and is also expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period owing to the consumption from countries such as China, South Korea, India, and Japan.



Key Market Trends



Significant Demand from Personal Care Segment



- Decanoic acid are widely known for their high biodegradability, ecofriendly nature, and ability to be easily hydrolyzed. Such favorable properties contribute to the growing demand in several home and personal care applications.

- The 9-decanoic acid methyl ester is increasingly being utilized in the cosmetics and personal care industries. It is used as a primary ingredient in shampoos, lotions, body wash, soaps, and hand cleaners.

- One of the key reasons for the use of 9-decanoic acid methyl ester is due to the extraction from ecological sources, which reduces side-effects and cost. The introduction of biofuels directive and favorable regulations for bio-based products is expected to positively impact the market growth.

- Population growth, urbanization, changing living standards, and rising per capita income, among other factors have been significantly affecting the demand for home care products such as laundry detergents, soaps, and fabric conditioners, among others.

- Essentials like soaps and shampoos holds a major share in 9-decanoic acid methyl ester demand while personal care is anticipated to be the fastest growing application segment for the market.

- An unprecedented surge in demand for hand sanitizers and cleaners in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has in turn created a surge for essential commodities globally.



Asia Pacific Region to Dominate the Market



- Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the period on account of high demand for flavors and fragrances from countries like China, South Korea, Japan, and India.

- The region is anticipated to witness slightly lower prices owing to ample availability of raw materials. The abundance of raw materials such as palm oil and coconut oil, which are used in the production of 9-decanoic acid methyl ester is driving the market's growth in the region.

- The Philippines is the world's largest producer of coconut oil. Indonesia and Malaysia together account for around 85% of the global palm oil production.

- In addition, the cost of production of methyl decanoate is low. The production of palm oil is high in countries like Malaysia and Thailand owing to the presence of abundant palm trees in tropical parts of the region. This in turn, positively impacts the demand for 9-decanoic acid methyl ester.

- With the increase in the disposable incomes of the middle-class population, the demand for personal care products is projected to increase steadily in the future, thereby, driving the market growth.

- Due to the aforementioned factors, the demand for 9-decanoic acid methyl ester is expected to increase in the region during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The 9-Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester Market is partially consolidated in nature with a few major players dominating a significant portion of the market. Some of the major companies are Polyplastics Co., Ltd., Celanese Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Solvay and TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. and among others.

9-Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester Market

