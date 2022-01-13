Cetanol (Cetyl Alcohol) Market : Business overview, Upcoming Trends and Top Company Analysis Forecast

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 07:30:17 / Comserve Inc. / -- Cetanol (Cetyl Alcohol) Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The market for Cetanol is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.



- One of the key factors driving the market is the growing demand for cetanol from many cosmetic products.

- Europe is estimated to dominate the market with the largest consumption coming from Germany, while Asia-Pacific is expected to have the fastest-growing market.



Key Market Trends



Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry is Expected to Dominate the Market



- Cetanol also is known as 1-hexadecanol or n-hexadecyl alcohol, is 16-C fatty alcohol with the chemical formula CH3(CH2)15OH. It can be produced from the reduction of palmitic acid.

- Cetyl alcohol is present in a waxy white powder or flake form at room temperature and is insoluble in water and soluble in alcohols and oils. It is also available in liquid form, however, the waxy solid cetanol is expected to have a higher market share due to its application in a wide range of products especially cosmetics.

- Cetyl alcohol has many applications in industries like food & beverage, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, and other general industrial applications like lubrication for mechanical parts.

- It is used in cosmetic and personal care products such as shampoos, creams, face washes, and lotions.

- It is commonly used as opacifier, emulsifier, and thickening agent that alters the thickness of the liquid and increases and stabilizes the foaming capacity due to its water-binding property.

- Cetyl alcohol is also commonly used as an emollient that prevents the drying and chapping of the skin. Due to its wide range of applications, cosmetic industry is expected to dominate the Cetanol market during the forecast period.



Increasing Demand for Cetanol Products in Europe



Europe is leading in the demand for the Cetanol market for the past few years. The consumption rate of various cosmetic products has been increasing extensively in Europe. Germany has been the main market for Europe along with France, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Cetyl alcohol is the main ingredient for various cosmetic products suggests that the Cetyl alcohol market has a higher share in European regions in terms of value sales. Cetanol Market is growing with a healthy rate even in North America with the largest consumption is coming from the United States. However, the Asia-Pacific cetanol market is expected to have the fastest growth owing to increasing spending on cosmetics and skin care products in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

Competitive Landscape



The market studied is partially fragmented in nature. Some of the key players in the market include Godrej Industries Ltd., WEGO CHEMICAL GROUP, Surfachem Group Ltd, Suriachem Sdn Bhd, Timur Network Malaysia Sdn.Bhd, among many others.

Table of Content

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Consumption of Cosmetic Products

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Liquid Cetanol

5.1.2 Waxy Solid Cetanol

5.2 By End-User

5.2.1 Food and Beverage

5.2.2 Cosmetics and Personal Care

5.2.3 Pharmaceutical

5.2.4 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 United Kingdom

5.3.3.2 France

5.3.3.3 Germany

5.3.3.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Acme-Hardesty Company

6.4.2 Central Drug House

6.4.3 Godrej Industries Ltd.

6.4.4 Kao Corporation

6.4.5 KOKYU ALCOHOL KOGYO CO., LTD

6.4.6 Naturallythinking

6.4.7 Niram Chemicals

6.4.8 Surfachem Group Ltd

6.4.9 Suriachem Sdn Bhd

6.4.10 The Herbarie at Stoney Hill Farm, Inc.

6.4.11 Timur Network Malaysia Sdn.Bhd

6.4.12 WEGO CHEMICAL GROUP



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

