United States Polycarbonate Sheets and Films Market Analysis By Industry Size, Revenue Growth, Development and Forecast

The market for United States Polycarbonate Sheets and Films is expected to develop at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The major factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand for electric vehicles. Moreover, the high demand from the construction industry is expected to drive the market further. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to have a long-lasting effect on the market during the period of forecast.



- In the construction industry, polycarbonate sheets and films find wide applications in the form of flat, solid sheets, and cellular or multiwall sheets. Furthermore, security and safety window glazing using polycarbonate monolithic solid sheets and laminates provides superior protection.

- Multiwall polycarbonate sheet is expected to have a major share of the market studied.



Key Market Trends



High Demand from the Construction Industry for Polycarbonate Sheets & Films Market



- In the construction industry, polycarbonate sheets and films find wide applications in the form of flat, solid sheets; corrugated sheets; and cellular or multiwall sheets. Corrugated polycarbonate sheets provide an economical option for a variety of spaces and are available to consumers at home centers.

- Moreover, windows are using solid, flat sheets for protection against extreme weather events like storms and tornadoes. Hurricane shutters using corrugated sheets and multiwall sheets have long been a solution for translucent, building envelope protection.

- In the United States, polycarbonate has seen a consistent adoption in various market segments within the construction industry. Security and safety window glazing using polycarbonate monolithic solid sheets and laminates provides superior protection.

- The total value of the new construction in the United States is estimated to be USD 1.31 trillion in 2019.

- All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the United States polycarbonate sheets & films market during the forecast period.



Multi-Walled Type to Dominate in the Country



- Multiwall polycarbonate sheet products feature cellular structure with minimum two walls and connective ribbing. This makes protecting air spaces (cells) that allow less heat exchange and result in an inflexible, impact-resistant sheet that is essentially lighter in weight than solid polycarbonate, acrylic, or glass sheets.

- Moreover, the multiwall polycarbonate item offers numerous choices for applications for exterior segments like wall cladding, exterior roofing, or coating applications; or for inside segments, displays, and POP merchandising displays.

- The private sector construction spending in the United States is projected to be around USD 977 billion for the year 2019.

- Thus, rising demand from various industries is expected to drive the market studied in the country during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The market for the United States polycarbonate sheets & films is partially consolidated. Some of the players in the market include Covestro AG, LG Chem, Trinseo, DS Smith, and Plazit-Polygal Group.

Table of Content

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from Electric Vehicles

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Solid

5.1.2 Corrugated

5.1.3 Multi-walled

5.2 End-User Industry

5.2.1 Aerospace

5.2.2 Agriculture

5.2.3 Automotive

5.2.4 Construction

5.2.5 Electrical & Electronics

5.2.6 Other End-User Industries



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Covestro

6.4.2 DS Smith

6.4.3 LG Chem

6.4.4 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc.

6.4.5 Plazit-Polygal Group

6.4.6 SABIC

6.4.7 Teijin Limited

6.4.8 Trinseo



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Emerging Applications in the Medical Sector as an Alternative to PPSU and PSU Sheets

