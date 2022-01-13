Field Service Management Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2021 (Trending Report)

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 07:25:52 / Comserve Inc. / -- The FSM market size is expected to grow from USD 1.78 billion in 2016 to USD 3.61 billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.1%.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The FSM market size is expected to grow from USD 1.78 billion in 2016 to USD 3.61 billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. The FSM market is driven by factors such as need for a centralized system for the management of field services, need for real-time collaboration, along with the ever-evolving demand for increasing operational efficiency and reducing operational costs. However, security concerns with respect to access to confidential data and lack of awareness about the benefits of FSM solutions limit the growth of the market.

"Mobile field execution solution segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

Due to growing need for quick service delivery, real-time collaboration, and scalable solution to achieve improved customer experience, the mobile field execution solution is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

"Implementation services segment is expected to contribute to the largest market share during the forecast period"

In terms of services, implementation is the highest contributing services segment. The implementation services segment provides end-to-end support to organizations, which is the main reason for its higher adoption. The implementation services type is gaining traction in the FSM market as it helps organizations in identifying the project scope; designing the plan layout; optimizing data quality & delivery through testing, building, and deploying, and integrating FSM solutions with clients existing systems suiting the organizational business needs; and assisting trained professionals in enabling the smooth implementation of FSM solutions.

"Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period"

Asia-Pacific (APAC) includes emerging economies, such as China, Australia, Singapore, and India, which are rapidly deploying FSM solutions. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing number of cloud service providers, investments in infrastructure, smartphone users, and many emerging industries in the region. The North American region is expected to be the largest revenue-generating region for FSM solution and service providers in 2016. This is due to the high focus on innovation and technology adoption, especially in the developed economies of North America.

In-depth interviews were conducted with the CEOs, marketing directors, other innovation & technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the FSM market place.

 By company type: Tier 1: 41%, Tier 2: 38%, and Tier 3: 21%

 By designation: C-Level: 73%, Director Level: 17%, and Others: 10%

 By region: North America: 58%, Europe: 17%, APAC: 18%, and RoW: 7%

Research Coverage:

The report includes in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the FSM market with their company profiles; Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats (SWOT) analysis; recent developments; and key market strategies. The research report segments the FSM market by solution and service, deployment type, user type, industry vertical, and region.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The FSM market has been segmented by solutions and services, deployment type, user type, industry, and region. The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the FSM market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the subsegments across the end-users and regions.

2. The report helps the stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report will help the stakeholders to better understand the competitors and gain more insights to better their position in business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, new product developments, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 INTRODUCTION 14

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 14

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 14

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 14

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED 15

1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 15

1.4 CURRENCY 16

1.5 LIMITATIONS 16

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 16

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 17

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 18

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 18

2.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources 18

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 19

2.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources 19

2.1.2.2 Key industry insights 20

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of primary interviews 20

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 21

2.3 MARKET BREAKDOWN AND DATA TRIANGULATION 23

2.4 VENDOR DIVE MATRIX 23

2.4.1 QUADRANT DESCRIPTION 24

2.5 ASSUMPTIONS 25

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

